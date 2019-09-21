Students from the Montrose High School Environmental Club and local residents joined the global climate protests at Demoret park in downtown Montrose on Friday, eager to raise awareness about climate change.
“We are trying to inform people about climate change and the importance of creating a more sustainable future for ourselves and for future generations,” said Seydanna Delgado, a 16-year-old junior at Montrose High School, who added that she wants to help bring awareness to climate change, like Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist who on Friday led marchers in New York City and has been a face for climate change activism in recent months.
“We can’t vote so have to create awareness so that the people in government will make changes,” Delgado said.
Delgado and her classmate Carmen Puentes, also a 16-year-old junior at MHS, are working to bring Fridays for the Future to Montrose in the coming weeks.
“Fridays for the Future is a chapter of the global climate movement started by Thunburg,” said Puentes. “The organization will have weekly demonstrations during lunch on Fridays and will be student led. It will help us to bring more awareness to the issue and to get youth involved in something that we need to take the lead on.
Lesley Hallenborg is a substitute teacher in the Montrose School District and also serves as a liason for the Environmental Club at MHS.
“Kids are stepping up and are concerned about our future,” said Hallenborg. “We have to ask ourselves what kind of planet we’re leaving for young people and we have to get politicians to acknowledge that there is a problem so that we can work to fix it.”
Hallenborg found out about the global demonstration on Monday and helped spread the word to the other MHS environmental club members as well as to Montrose residents. Roughly 30 people showed up at the park to support the cause Friday, four of them being from the environmental club.
For Deanna Waldhart, a substitute teacher for the Montrose School District, bringing her 8-year-old and 7-year-old son to the climate protest was important.
“I brought them out here so that they can be aware of what’s going on,” said Waldhart. “I try to let them know about little things that are important like picking up trash from the ground, taking shorter showers, or recycling. We need to let people know how crucial it is to protect the earth because once it is gone there isn’t a plan B and our children are the ones who will pay the price.”
For Kim Spangrude, a nurse practitioner, climate change makes her think about her kids and her grandkids.
“Right now it seems like a slow process, but it’ll get to a point where we’re seeing changes rapidly,” said Spangrude. “I think it’s important for young people to become knowledgeable and active because in 10 to 20 years we might have changes that will really impact our quality of life.”
The global climate protests were estimated to have a turnout of around 4 million people in thousands of cities and towns worldwide, according to New York Times coverage of the global movement.
But bringing the global issue to youth in the small town of Montrose has been difficult, Delgado said.
“Even as we were walking over here from the high school with our signs, some students were yelling things at us and (disapproving of) what we had on our signs,” Delgado said. “It is definitely hard sometimes being in a town that is more isolated.”
But Puentes said one way they try to reach students who do not believe in climate change is by being respectful and listening to what they have to say.
“It’s also important to have more diversity representing this issue,” said Delgado. “It’s one of the few issues that really affects everyone and it doesn’t matter what your gender, glass or race is, it affects all of us. And our future is something we should all be unified on.”
When asked what needs to be done to create change, retired educator Nancy Kelso said that educating people is key.
“I came out today to support something important that was going on in our town, and I love seeing the youth here because they’re going to fuel the real effects,” said Kelso. “I think that any form of education we can share with others is a good thing and educating more people along the way is all that we can hope for.”
Emily Ayers is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
