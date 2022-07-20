The young woman watched the video as she stood in Krakow, speaking to Montrose residents and others who had journeyed to Europe.
The video came to her via her parents. And it showed the grocery store across the street from their home in Ukraine being bombed.
“Her face got somber, tearful,” said Melissa Hall, who with son Harrison Hall, recently returned from Europe with a Grand Junction High School group and other family members.
She and Harrison identified the woman as “Maria,” 25, who headed up a refugee camp in Krakow, Poland, just 120 miles from the Ukrainian border.
“Then, bless that girl, she just very quickly got like, ‘OK! Let’s focus on what’s going on here; let’s get all these people taken care of,’ because they just had two refugees that came in two hours before we did, two little sisters. So she just went into action without processing what she had seen,” Melissa said.
“It was a very real thing, with what’s going on, and being 120 miles away from the war itself definitely makes you see it in a different perspective,” said Harrison, a Colorado Mesa University freshman, as he glanced at his handwritten journal from the trip.
“(A) refugee I was able to meet with, she and her daughter were in one of the cities that was taken over by the Russians. They were invaded almost immediately.”
As the woman had recounted to him, a missile struck a neighbor’s home. “In the middle of the night, they could hear the Russian military going from door to door, dragging people out and then executing them,” Harrison said.
He later suggested people think about what it would be like to see their own neighbors murdered in the streets.
“Imagine a foreign military coming in the middle of the night, driving down your street, dragging your neighbors and your children out of your house and executing them in the street in cold blood,” Harrison said. “It doesn’t get more real than that.”
Although the invasion of Ukraine topped American national news coverage in the first few weeks of the war, attention has shifted, mother and son noted, with Melissa pointing out people are now more likely to be aware of the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard dispute than the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
“This is where I am disappointed in our more national-type media,” Harrison said. “What we are hearing here in America is not at all what is actually going on. We’re hearing maybe the breadcrumbs of it. What we are hearing here is almost nothing. Take what you’re hearing here and dial it up times 10 and that’s the reality of the situation. The Ukrainians, they really do have (courage) for taking on the Russians.”
Still others told Harrison about making it out of Ukraine by a train that took them through Moscow and Belarus before reaching Poland. One of them overheard a Russian soldier on his phone, talking to a family member who, Harrison was told, said “kill them all” (meaning any Ukrainians he found) and then asked the soldier to loot their possessions.
Melissa asked the people to whom she spoke what they wanted the United States to do.
The answer: “All we want is for people to know what’s going on here.”
Harrison and his mother, who live in Montrose, had traveled with the GJHS students, his uncle, a teacher at the school, a CMU professor and others. Their journey began in Germany and continued through Budapest, the Slovakian countryside, Poland (including Auschwitz), Prague, and back into Germany, where it finished in Berlin.
It was about one week into the 12-day trip that the organizers discovered refugees living only about a block from the group’s hotel.
Previously, the students had seen war protests — lively, with signs, some in English, and music. “All of the sudden, the music stopped,” Melissa said, explaining the music had represented when they were happy, when life was good. The silence represented the end of all that.
“It was good for the high-schoolers and graduates to be able to see ‘this is really happening.’ We went to Krakow and that’s where we got to meet all the refugees. It was humbling. A block from our hotel was this refugee camp,” Melissa said.
“My brother-in-law was ‘I’m going to see if they would like to talk to a bunch of high-schoolers.’ What a great thing for students to realize this is happening, that what we’re seeing on Johnny Depp TV is not reality. They want history? Let’s teach them what’s going on.”
Along with Maria, the group met Paul, a volunteer from the United Kingdom, who was helping her. He gave the go-ahead for the meeting.
While Harrison spoke to others, Melissa talked to an older woman, a grandmother and nurse, who had to leave her 24-year-old grandson behind in Ukraine, on the front lines, after his parents died. Melissa also spoke to “Julia,” a mother of three, who fled Ukraine in early March, and who filled her in on how her kids managed to keep up with their education through online courses.
“One of the big things that really hit it home for me, is after I was done interviewing the refugee I was with and her 5-year-old daughter, her daughter made this for her when they were still in Ukraine and the mother had tied it to her purse,” Harrison said, displaying a plastic heart, half yellow, half blue — the colors of Ukraine’s flag. “After I was done and told them what I was planning on doing, the mother ripped this off of her purse and gave it to me.”
The day after meeting the refugees, the group traveled to Auschwitz, the infamous Nazi death camp.
“A lot of the protests and the famous quote you hear, ‘Never again’ … genocide is still happening across the world. There is one happening in South Sudan, there’s one happening in China, there’s one still happening in North Korea,” Harrison said. “I think what we mean by ‘Never again’ is not on that level. The Nazis were very organized what they were doing, they knew exactly what they were doing with the Jews.
“It worries me, because I really do see that happening again, especially with Vladimir Putin, if this continues and if he decides to continue the war with Ukraine, especially with the amount of resistance that they’re getting. It really could happen.”
Harrison, a political science major, believes Putin is more motivated by Ukraine being the first to sever ties with the Soviet Union when it collapsed than by other factors.
“I talked to some Ukrainians and they believe it as well, that this is his last all-out before he dies.”
Putin is reputed to be ill with cancer. U.S. intelligence reports have not been able to fully confirm the reports, although the national media reported in April he had been treated for cancer.
“They aren’t so much worried about the ideology of communism returning, what they’re more worried about is it turning into more of a dictatorship. Putin hates communism. Capitalism has been keeping him in power for a long time and if you look at the Russian economy, that’s been going up,” Harrison said.
Instead, Ukrainians are more fearful of “brainwashing” or being imprisoned, even killed, for speaking against the government.
Again, the Halls said the Ukrainians they spoke to don’t want to be forgotten and want information to keep getting out. “You don’t see a lot on TV about what’s going on across the ocean,” Melissa said. “Refugees just want to talk to people.”
In terms of international politics, the invasion of Ukraine is one of the biggest events, Harrison said. Ukraine is moving along in candidacy for membership in the European Union, which will bring some level of protection. The U.S. continues sending arms to Ukraine, including fighter jets — a good start, he said, but risky, because it puts the USA even more at odds with Russia and increases the potential of a nuclear exchange.
The travel group had a lot to process after hearing directly from refugees and visiting Auschwitz, the Halls said. Some were in a rush to get away from it, while others were so inspired they wanted to stay and help out the refugees.
Through it all, the Halls were impressed with the religious faith of the Ukrainians, some of whom they joined in a prayer circle.
“You hear and read about it,” Harrison said, referring to both the refugee camp and Auschwitz. “But once you’re actually in a place like that, it becomes so much more realistic, like, ‘holy crap, this is actually happening.’”
People should make sure they understand a situation before opining on it — and there are those he’d like to take to Ukraine and show what is happening, he said.
“ … I’m a little at a loss for words at the moment. It’s a very big and real deal being there, it really does take a toll on you. God is very much real and being there really does remind you that this is good and evil,” Harrison said. “I would 100% go back. If I could, I wish I could bring more people over there to help.”
