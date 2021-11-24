Kevin Kuns and his group deboned 135 turkeys, portioned 2,000 cups of cranberry and compiled 56 pans of stuffing this past Monday.
That was just one day of work for the annual community Thanksgiving meal, which is in its 27th year.
“It’s pretty amazing, said Bobbie Kuns, board president of Montrose Community Dinners. “Because you can keep doing something like this that takes so many man-hours and so much money and the community keeps coming forward to help support it.
“It’s a lot of man-hours to put together 2,000 meals in a short period of time for Thanksgiving day.”
Board members and volunteers have been cooking turkeys since Sunday morning, Kuns said, and plan to finish prep work on Wednesday.
On Thursday, they’ll start at 6 a.m. preparing for a busy morning and afternoon. Volunteer drivers will start deliveries at 9:30 am. To-go meals will be available for pickup at Friendship Hall from noon to 3 p.m.
The event is mobile this year after the Montrose Community Dinners board opted to keep it to-go and delivery only due to COVID-19 and safety concerns, though if someone doesn’t have a vehicle, they can still walk up and grab a meal, Kuns said.
The board had hoped to have an in-person event, aware of the camaraderie it provides.
The camaraderie is something that Mayor Doug Glaspell will miss this year. He and his wife, Sandra Glaspell, started attending the Thanksgiving dinner around 10 years ago.
“It’s always nice to be down there and be around other people and the entertainment and everything there,” Glaspell said. “The meals are always great and desserts are wonderful.
“When you look at the number of people that participate in it, it’s a good community-wide program that brings in everybody. Younger people, older people. Everyone seems to enjoy it.”
Wayne Quade, a Montrose resident, has attended the event three times, usually with the goal to score some dessert.
He, too, said he’ll miss gathering with other members of the community in-person, one of his main reasons for attending.
“It’s been a good way to mingle with other people,” Quade said. “That’s probably more important to me than the food — the connectivity with others because I see a lot of people I don’t often see.”
The Glaspells ordered delivery last year and plan to do so this year. Doug himself plans to volunteer on Thursday, helping package meals.
It’s another reason why Kuns believes the local event is a hit — community members who register for delivery or pick-up meals can also volunteer.
Though the board still needs volunteers for Thursday, help has been good and active leading up to the holiday.
“We’ve had a lot of demand for the delivery and to-go meals,” Kuns said, “and we’ve had more volunteers (since Saturday) show up.”
On Friday, groups will help clean the kitchen and tuck items away until next year’s event, which Kuns hopes can return in-person.
“It’s a great community gathering and fellowship for people,” Kuns said. “Unfortunately, the last few years we’ve not been able to have it live but it still provides people with meals that wouldn’t otherwise be able to have a nice Thanksgiving dinner, can’t afford it or just don’t want to go through the mess of making one themselves. This way, they can still be a part of the tradition.”
The tradition sparks a sense of community, said Glaspell.
“We’re getting into that season where people overlook their disagreements and differences and come together to enjoy this time of the year,” Glaspell said.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press