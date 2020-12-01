Small Business Saturday promotions helped bring customers through the doors of downtown shops over the weekend — and, said proprietors, the pandemic appears to be driving home the need to support local businesses.
“Our Small Business Saturday was a good success. We had a steady flow of customers and we had record sales, almost twice what we did last year,” said Wendy Burrell, who is part of the promotion team for the Creative Corner, a co-op shop of more than 20 artisans offering hand-crafted goods. “I am so pleased. Both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday were great for us.”
Small Business Saturday is the day following Black Friday, the kick-off to holiday shopping, which brings in billions of dollars nationally each year for retail. Small Business Saturday is designed to promote locally owned businesses.
This year in Montrose, local shops are part of additional Small Business Saturdays — Dec. 5, 12, and 19. The City of Montrose flowed $10,000 in Montrose Bucks into these promotions — every $50 spent at participating locations (about 16) earns the shopper an additional $10 in Montrose Bucks that can be used at those downtown businesses. (A full list can be seen at cityofmontrose.org/holidays.)
Burrell reported customers specifically mentioned coming in because of Small Business Saturday and because they wanted to support downtown shops.
“It’s always important, but especially during this time of COVID and the effect that it has had on the small businesses,” she said.
A few blocks away, Tiffany, Etc., also reported success and messages of support from shoppers.
“We gave out all of our Montrose Bucks. People were surprised and for the most part, hopefully, will use them and understand them,” owner Glee Westcott said. “We were very busy. Everybody took precautions and it was a very good day.”
Ed LeViness, owner of Ed’s Fly Shop, which recently moved into the heart of downtown, also reported success.
“It seemed like it went well. I think people did enjoy Montrose Bucks. I think that brought a lot of people out,” he said.
“I was already running sales that day. I ran out (of Montrose Bucks) pretty quickly. Some people walked out of here with three or four cards out of one purchase, but it was nice. It kept them shopping locally. It’s a good promotion.”
Although LeViness also sells his goods online, he is reporting more exposure at his new location, and encourages people to come downtown.
“You can feel it, touch it and walk away with it right then. I have an online store, but you have to wait. And now, with COVID, there are delays in shipments,” he said.
There is another benefit to shopping in the store, he added: “You get to talk to somebody about the product, too, versus reading about it.”
Creative Corner is ready for more, too. Artists bring in new items daily; plus the co-op is hosting three visiting artists for October, November and December: Potter Kay Gerke; Clarence Fivecoat, who works in polished, turned wood and leatherworker Philip Lewis.
Further, nine of the co-op’s artists are usually part of the annual Basement Boutique, so even though COVID canceled this annual holiday shopping opportunity, people can still see and purchase some of the goods.
“We’re all geared up for the holidays,” Burrell said. “We are very pleased with the results of Small Business Saturday and really appreciate the people of Montrose supporting us.”
People seemed happy to be able to shop and were respectful of precautions, Westcott said.
“People have been really anxious to support downtown, and tried to help us out as much as possible,” she said.
Many customers at Tiffany, Etc. made a point of telling her they were shopping local because they recognized the benefit of supporting small businesses, she said.
For Westcott’s shop, this is the final holiday season — she is retiring.
“The building was purchased and I am going to go off into the sunset,” she said.
But the longtime shopkeeper has a message she hopes will continue being heard.
“I am trying to let people know how important it is to shop locally. It is really important and appreciated by all of us,” Westcott said. “Very appreciated.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.