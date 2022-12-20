What happens when fire-hardening meets conservation? A win for the environment, property owners — and in the case of treatments on Log Hill Mesa, for dozens of neighbors, too.

The Montgomery family and their relatives, the Fick family, own 140 acres on the Mesa. The Ficks conserved the land with the Colorado West Land Trust, and Jay Montgomery was concerned with forest health, as well as fire.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?