Long-awaited renovation of Elk Creek Visitor Center to begin

It’s been a long time coming, but soon, deferred maintenance at the Elk Creek Visitor Center will begin.
Since 1965, the visitor center at Elk Creek, in the Curecanti National Recreation Area, has welcomed guests to the popular National Park Service-administered asset.
The Cecil Doty designed building underwent some changes since it was built as part of the original recreational infrastructure that came along with the construction of the Blue Mesa Dam, but now, after 15 years of planning, the funding is at last available to make major updates.
“The external shell will look pretty much the same. The internal will be gutted,” Curecanti spokeswoman Sandy Snell-Dobert said.
Internal improvements will modernize the building by adding an elevator to increase accessibility; add new heating and air systems; remodel office space and build all-new restrooms. The $8.7 million project’s funding was appropriated by Congress as part of National Park Service Line Item Construction Funds.
Although the visitor center has seen some changes over the years, not many of those have entailed significant updates.
“The only thing that has changed since it was constructed is the ground floor that is (now) closed was originally open, and when that was built, there were trout ponds underneath it. The interior spaces have never been rehabbed,” Snell-Dobert said.
With construction at last set to begin, staff will shift into modular trailers, one of which will become the site’s temporary visitor center. To facilitate the move, the visitor center will be closed for a brief period.
No overnight parking will be allowed on either end of the parking lot after Sept. 7, until construction is complete. The project is expected to take about a year.
“We appreciate your patience as we adjust our operations around construction,” NPS Superintendent Deanna Greco said, in a provided statement. “The upgrades to the Elk Creek Visitor Center have been a long time coming and we are excited to see the project underway.”
The visitor center is one of many projects on the deferred maintenance list for Curecanti and also Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. The maintenance backlog at Curecanti is estimated at $15 million for 2020.
“We’ve got quite a list,” Snell-Dobert said. “This (visitor center) is just one of many projects that have been in the works for some time.”
Still on the list and awaiting funding is an upgrade of the Lake Fork Marina, which needs a new marina store and new docks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.