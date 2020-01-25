Long-time California swim coach takes helm of Marlins program

After a high school and junior college swim career, Beth Heibel stepped away from the sport to help raise her four kids — and, if it wasn’t for two of them, she might have never gotten back into the game.
Heibel, a native of San Diego, and her family moved up to Northern California in Redding when her two daughters, who both swam, were in high school. While watching her daughters’ high school meet, Heibel said she noticed it was quite “chaotic” as students weren’t swimming — far from the atmosphere she saw in San Diego. That prompted her to ask if she could come on as a volunteer coach, which was OK’d by the high school athletic director.
Heibel worked her way from junior varsity coach to take over the entire high school program for a couple of years before running the local swim club, Redding Aqua Ducks. Now she’s become the new head coach for the Marlins program after recently accepting the job.
Heibel said in her few short weeks, she’s enjoyed coaching her new athletes.
“The kids have been amazingly receptive of what they’re doing and how they’re feeling about swimming practice,” said Heibel, who has been coaching since 2001. “... I’m really excited about the progress that I’ve seen so far.”
Heibel’s transition to coaching in California to Colorado was a bit serendipitous.
She said she and her husband had Montrose on top of their list of places to relocate to after vacationing here and the surrounding areas over the years. When she called around seeing if any swim club had a coaching vacancy, she learned that the Marlins’ long-time coach Silas Almgren had announced his retirement just two days before.
After accepting the job, Heibel moved to Montrose on Dec. 29 and she said, “It’s been great since.”
Heibel has been working with the younger swimmers while fellow coach Adam O’Bryan continues to instruct the more experienced athletes.
Although she hasn’t coached the older swimmers as much, Heibel said she likes what she’s seen from that group.
She singled out Marlins swimmer Danny Bynum, a senior, as one impressive competitor.
Heibel compared him to The Hulk, in that Bynum is like Bruce Banner outside of the pool, “super quiet” and “intelligent,” but once he gets in the water he’s “a beast.”
“Kids like that are fun to watch,” she said. “They have so much power in the water.”
Heibel added she tells the younger athletes who are learning the sport if they stay with swimming, they’ll one day develop abilities similar to Bynum’s.
Heibel is now preparing to host her first-ever swim meet as the Marlins head coach.
The swim club starts its winter open at noon today at the Community Recreation Center. The competition will end Sunday.
Heibel said her concern with the home meet isn’t based on how her swimmers’ placement or time. But she’s looking to see what “holes” are missing in her athletes’ abilities, she added.
“That’s my focus this weekend: Seeing where we can improve,” Heibel said. “... I’m excited to see, in just the few weeks that I’ve had these kids, if they’ve started adopting some of the things that we’ve been working on during practice.”
