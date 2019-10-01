In 1947, when Jerry Paquette was 3, his family took him and his two older brothers on a trip to Albuquerque. Along the way, they visited the spring Chief Ouray and his wife, Chipeta, used for their farm.
That’s where the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose is today, but back then, the only thing there was sagebrush, said Paquette, who’s from Grand Junction.
“There was nothing else here,” he said.
He saw the space change over time. In 1956, the original Ute Indian Museum opened after the Daughters of the American Revolution bought 8.65 acres in the 1940s. The building has been renovated twice since then, in 1997 and again in 2017.
During that time, Paquette always found time to go out and see the museum.
“I always loved going here,” he said. “... It’s always a place of quiet.”
Now he’s part of the change. Paquette recently showed his love for the museum, in donating $600 for a new picnic table under the projects of the Friends of the Ute Indian Museum.
Paquette said after hearing of the plan to fund such tables, he knew he had to contribute.
He was honored for his contribution Saturday, when the Friends held a celebration for him at the museum. A special dedication plate was affixed to the table, marking his gift and he also received a certificate for his donation.
When Paquette was honored, he made sure to bring with him a photo of him and his two brothers when they first came to the site of which became the Ute Indian Museum
He said the site brings back many peaceful memories. Even though his family has passed away, the location “remains,” Paquette said.
“I come up every once in awhile, and just pull up front of the tipi and look at the spring and say, ‘OK, it’s still here,’” he said.
Ute Indian Museum Director CJ Brafford, who has known Paquette for the last 10 years, said he’s been a key supporter of the museum.
She said he was part of a different Friends group and helped out at several functions. When the current Friends of the Ute Indian Museum started up back about a year ago, Paquette joined again.
In each group, Paquette had “a foresight” into knowing what the museum might lack, Brafford said.
“He has a good heart,” she said.
Paquette hopes that everyone tries to make it out to the museum, which he said is critical for learning more about the Ute peoples, as well as the history of Western Colorado.
“I would sure invite everybody to come and stop by the museum if they haven’t,” he said. “It’s a big history lesson.”
The Ute Indian Museum is at 17253 Chipeta Road.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
