The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Grand Valley Ranger District has announced the retirement of Fire and Fuels Management Specialist Craig Warren after 28 years of federal service.
Warren began his career in natural resource management working as a fire management officer for the South Dakota Division of Forestry in the Black Hills region. Along with being the fire management officer, he was also in charge of the Timber Stand Improvement programs for private landowners within the two districts. Warren made the move to the Forest Service in 1991 working at the GMUG’s former Collbran Ranger District eventually moving to the Paonia Ranger District where he remained until 1994.
In 1994 Warren joined the Grand Valley Ranger District as a fire and fuels technician. Over the next several years he also served as the fire management officer for the Grand Valley and Collbran Ranger Districts and the assistant fire management officer for the West Zone of the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit. In 1999 he was converted to the fire and fuels management specialist for the Grand Valley Ranger District and was successful in implementing a mechanical fuels treatment program on the Grand Valley Ranger District. Warren also found acclaim working for several regional and national incident management programs, including the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team.
“Craig is concluding a remarkable 45 year career in natural resource management – 17 years with the State of South Dakota, followed by 28 years with the US Forest Service which was characterized in 3 elements,” said Grand Valley District Ranger Bill Edwards. “First and foremost was his dedication to the wise and sustainable management of the natural resources for current and future generations. Second was his commitment to serving the American people nationwide through his service with numerous incident management teams. Third was his loyalty to his coworkers and friends. His contributions will reap benefits for generations to come as he left every acre he touched better than he found it.”
Warren looks forward to spending his retirement between Grand Junction and his family ranch in the Black Hills of South Dakota, and skiing until his knees give out.
