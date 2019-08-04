For his 80th birthday, Tom Bain decided to celebrate by skydiving.
But he had to wait, as the longtime Montrose resident’s birthday was in January and not a great month to try the activity out for the first time. Instead for his 80-and-a-half birthday, Bain was able to check off skydiving off from his bucket list back in July.
He said he always wanted to do the acrobatic sport and joked he thought at 80 years old that would be the perfect age to do it.
Bain said leading up to the day — which he was able to do through Ultimate Skydiving Adventures in Delta — he thought he was going to be scared. But once he got onto the plane, he found himself to be calm, even when he went into freefall.
“It was fast for a while, but once the chute opened up, boy, it was beautiful,” Bain said.
“... The scenery is so pretty you just can’t believe it. It’s so quiet. You’re just up their floating into the air.”
When he was looking at his surroundings, he heard his instructor ask, “How do you like my office?”
Bain replied, “This is the best office that I’ve ever seen in the world!”
He also said the views from up in the sky are breathtaking and now knows “why birds fly.”
Awestruck by the scenery from on high, Bain now tells others they have to try skydiving at least once. That also includes his wife, whom he convinced to try it for her 80th birthday.
Bain said he’s aware that people have acrophobia. But once their parachutes open up and see the beauty in front of them,“they’ll never remember” that they had a fear of heights because they’ll be too busy looking at the scenery.
He said at first he was falling about 120 miles per hour, but once his parachute deployed it was a casual sail to the bottom. The entire trip itself, from takeoff to landing, was about 20 minutes, he added.
Skydiving doesn’t seem so far fetched for Bain who tries to keep a healthy lifestyle.
He said he walks a couple of miles a day and goes fishing all along the Western Slope. He’ll also spend his time tending to his garden.
Bain also said that if an activity sounds fun, he’ll get up the next day and go do it, saying “the spirit of the moment takes over.”
By having that mentality, he’s about to check off another pursuit on his bucket list: ziplining. Bain said he plans to do so later this month.
Bain enjoyed his skydiving adventure so much, he said he hopes to do it again for his 90th birthday, before adding jokingly, “if I live that long.”
“I’m glad I did it,” Bain said. “It’s the best experience that I’ve had in all of my life.”
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
