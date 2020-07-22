Longtime West End senior deputy Billy Chadd remembered

When Bill McClellan, now a lieutenant with the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, first started serving the West End, he had about a year and a half of experience under his belt. Senior Deputy Billy Chadd helped fill in the rest.
“He was kind of my mentor when I first started at the sheriff’s office,” McClellan said. “He always had good stories, and usually, the stories had a learning point.”
Chadd, who worked for the MCSO for nearly 30 years before retiring, passed away after a lengthy illness. He was 85.
“A lot of knowledge left when he passed,” McClellan said.
Chadd’s rank of senior deputy was the equivalent to today’s lieutenant rank in the department, Montrose County Undersheriff George Jackson said.
“He was just an all around wonderful guy. He handled the job real well,” Jackson said.
Shawn Cline, now of Norwood, met Chadd when he started work with the department in 1979.
“Bill was good with the people and had a lot of people who trusted him. He was a good officer. He knew a lot of things,” Cline said.
“He seemed to be a fair and honest man. He had a good sense of humor.”
Cline, who worked on the West End until 1999 before coming to work in Montrose for eight years, recounted some of the cases they worked together.
Chadd was investigating reports of a marijuana grow in Redvale, with thin leads, except that the grow was in a garage without a roof. Upon spotting a Bureau of Land Management helicopter overhead, he decided to get a lift.
“He worked out a situation where we got the ride and we got the marijuana,” Cline said.
Outside of work, Chadd’s hobbies included fishing and trips to Lake Powell, McClellan said.
“He lived a long and full life,” the lieutenant said.
“Bill was always somebody people could talk to,” Cline said. “He made himself available and he worked a lot of hours trying to get things done.”
A public memorial will be held for Chadd at 10 a.m. Thursday, at the Naturita Town Park.
