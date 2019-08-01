We will wrap up our Summer Reading Adventure with an out-of-this-world party on August 3rd outside of the Montrose Regional Library. As we prepare to start the new programs that we developed, I’d like to look back on the teen programs presented this summer. Knowing how important these programs are, we put a lot of effort into them. We appreciated the opportunity to present them and welcomed the valuable feedback that we received from our teenage patrons. Each of these unique programs provided fun and interesting ways for teens to relax, learn, and enjoy time together in their library!
The first fantastic program we had the pleasure of presenting was Papercrafting with Cubeecraft on June 11. This program gave teenagers an opportunity to relax and show their artistic sides in a trendy way! With guidance from one of our librarians, they created their own versions of their favorite characters using scissors and paper cut-outs.
The second stellar program was Space Hoopla on June 28. This was a science fiction-themed creativity challenge aimed at helping teens develop creative and collaborative skills that are so vital in today’s workplaces. Creativity and collaboration are consistently reported as two of the skills employers would like teens to develop the most and, unfortunately, most teens do not get enough of an opportunity to really develop these important skills. Through Space Hoopla, they enjoyed opportunities to practice those skills, and have a blast by working together and participating in a writing challenge, Pictionary, charades, and building a UFO out of everyday items.
The third terrific program was the Montrose Science Theater - Jurassic Park event on July 9. For as long as there have been movies to enjoy, who hasn’t found pleasure in joking about them? We were happy to follow that tradition through this event! Our teenagers loved the opportunity to hang out together, watch an action-packed movie, and make fun of it as a group.
These truly were spectacular programs enjoyed by many teenagers and we want to thank all the teens who joined us for this wonderful journey! If your teen did not have the opportunity to enjoy them this summer, and they are starting 5th grade through 11th grade, don’t despair. We have listened to the teenagers who participated in this summer’s programs and there will be even more amazing programs for teens next summer. In the meantime, we encourage you to stop by with your family anytime to explore your library’s resources and, very importantly, enjoy the programs that we create and continue throughout the year!
Taylor Evans is an Adult Services Librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
