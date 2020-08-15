Even for Christian believers, these disorienting, chaotic days make you wonder sometimes if God is absent.
Without regular church services, prayer gatherings and Bible study fellowship, it’s easy to feel spiritually adrift. Where then, can we find fresh and simple connections to God close to home? Where can I see divine fingerprints that I haven’t noticed much before?
This brings me to sunflowers, mourning doves and hummingbirds.
Often, I walk near a huge field of rod-straight, very tall sunflowers. There seem to be hundreds of them, poised like theatrical dancers always stretching toward the sunlight. And, many mornings, I now hear the haunting sound of mourning doves filling the sunrise silence. And, mid-day, I’ve become an awe-struck fan of the hummingbird that shows up regularly in my flower pot.
Before COVID-19 times slowed my too-busy life, I took little notice of these common sights and sounds. Now I take note and find another way to connect with God’s presence and a fresh way to pray, praise and marvel at His beauty. I let these small things teach me anew about God and His ways.
Meeting God in nature is nothing new in mountain-graced Colorado. But I’m talking about a few more ordinary things I haven’t paid attention to before. Lately, when I’ve seen or heard them, it’s like a divine whisper to my spirit: “Take notice. Search for My fingerprints everywhere; marvel and give thanks to the Creator.”
A pandemic won’t stop God from revealing Himself to us one way or another.
I am reminded of what the apostle Paul wrote in Romans 1:20: “For ever since the world was created, people have seen the earth and sky. Through everything God made, they can clearly see his invisible qualities — his eternal power and divine nature. So they have no excuse for not knowing God.” (NLT).
Nature is just another way God reveals Himself to us. It’s evidence that testifies to and supplements His written Word. These natural things point me anew to God’s existence and precision, right in my neighborhood — if I will notice.
Now, those sunflowers. Nothing can lift weary spirits quite like a field of these cheery blooms, bright and warm as the sweet summer sun. Stunningly tall, it’s as if they are saying to gazers: “Pay attention, God’s child. We live to track the sun and its light.”
The slender stalks and bright petals always stretch toward the light. I read that a young sunflower’s face follows the sun from sunrise to sunset every day and repeats the cycle until maturity. This seems a good spiritual principle to imitate for those of us who look to God (or forget to look) as the ultimate light and life source.
Like God, these special flowers provide beauty, sustenance and healing. The leaves are used as fodder; the flowers yield a unique dye, and the rich seeds contain oil used for food and skin healing. With ancients, sunflowers symbolize adoration.
Then there’s the mourning dove who breaks the dawn stillness at my house with its melancholy, sorrowful sound. I read, however, that its sad song is considered a message of life, hope, renewal and peace — not death.
Whichever the species, the dove graces sacred Scripture in the Christian faith and is a reappearing icon in our lives. The dove traditionally symbolizes the Holy Spirit, depicted in the water baptism of Jesus and given to Christians as a sign of permanent union in Christ Jesus.
The dove is also a biblical symbol of hope. In the Noah’s Ark story, when the flood waters receded after 40 days, Noah released first a raven and then a dove. The dove flew back triumphantly with an olive leaf. It was reassurance that trees were growing on dry land — a sign of life and new beginnings.
The hummingbird is another of God’s fascinating creatures that can teach me some spiritual life lessons. This tiny, agile creature seems to not know that he’s too small to make such a big impact. You’d think that his size would limit his abilities. To the contrary: his compact size allows him to hover like a helicopter, fly backwards, forwards, sideways and upside down. I’m told he can fly up to 30 mph and dive as fast as 60 mph. I’ve watched him courageously and ferociously stand his ground against much larger birds.
I guess this bird capitalizes on his strengths instead of his limitations. Another lesson for us human creatures.
Once you “see” God and look for His handiwork, it’s difficult to not see Him at work most everywhere. And even if we don’t learn anything new about God from nature, we can be awed in new ways and wonder afresh at the ingenuity and beauty of Him through his creations.
As a Christian, I long for reminders of God’s work and presence. He’s teaching me to look for and see him in overlooked places. In these uncertain times, I am so grateful.
