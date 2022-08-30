“We don’t need no education,
we don’t need no thought control.
No dark sarcasm in the classroom,
Teacher, leave them kids alone.”
— ‘The Wall,’ Pink Floyd, 1979
The summer vacation over, Montrose County schools began classes Aug. 19. The Montrose and Olathe football teams have had season openers; new students are introduced as well new teachers. Band practices lend music to an evening walk with the dog.
There’s a separate “new year” when classes start that affects much of the community.
Carrie Stephenson, superintendent of schools, begins her third school year. She took over July 1, 2020, just as the pandemic was upending American life and schools. Montrose-Olathe schools were no different. Students, educators, and parents felt the stresses when schools had to transition from classrooms to finding a spot at the dinner table or bedroom for online instruction.
The pandemic placed public education in a pivotal place, not unlike other U.S. institutions: government, medicine. No football season, no band concerts, no after-school activities. The MHS class of 2020 had a drive-thru graduation. It feels like a long time ago.
When Stephenson took charge during this life-changing environment, she also inherited from two previous administrations the district’s IT (information technology) director and security chief who was convicted in 2021 of thievery and assorted hornswoggling that impacted local schools, budgets, even lesson plans. And earlier this year, the state legislature compelled 24 Colorado schools by law to change their mascots from Native American imaging or face stiff fines. The mascot change so far has cost the district $375,000, according to Matt Jenkins, public information office for the schools.
Stephenson is a 1985 graduate of Montrose High School, and her family were longtime owners of the Park Avenue True Value hardware store. She received her doctorate in education from the University of Denver. Stephenson has been a classroom teacher, a school principal, and executive director of school leadership for the Douglas County School District in Denver, from where she relocated. She and her husband have two grown daughters.
The Interview was Aug. 4 at the Coffee Trader on east Main and the excerpts have been edited.
Stephen Woody: Does the school district have enough teachers? Is it looking at a four-day week?
Carrie Stephenson: We do have enough licensed teachers and we are not looking at a four-day week. Montrose County is considered a “child-care desert” and it would be a challenge for many of our families to find childcare on that fifth day. The licensed teacher shortage will likely get worse. It is a national problem. We will have to be more effective with fewer staff. Special education teachers are especially hard hit. There are 200 open positions in Colorado.
SW: Were there any upsides for you with the pandemic?
CS: It focused me to go slow and listen to staff and educators to determine wants and needs. How to develop a strategic plan together. There were a lot of rolling quarantines that challenged us. I don’t want to relive it; we now have momentum.
(Note: The district’s strategic plan is in three sections: culture, infrastructure, systems along with district initiatives. It is on the district’s website: mcsc.org.)
SW: How have pandemic relief funds impacted Montrose County schools?
CS: The ESSER program (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) came in four phases. We gathered input to determine the priorities of these funds. We also set aside funds so that schools could petition the district to use funds for a specific purpose and their school.
(Note: The State of Colorado provided the district $3.4 million in relief. Further funding from Colorado is to be determined. The ESSER 1 Act provided $1.1 million for the immediate pandemic crisis. These expenditures are allowed through Sept. 30. The ESSER II Act provides $4.2 million stability and management funds for the health crisis. These funds can be tapped through Sept. 30, 2023. The ESSER III Act will provide $9.2 million for recovery and acceleration of education programs. Source: Colorado School Finance Report.)
SW: Please further explain the READ Act.
CS: The Colorado Board of Education set a requirement within the READ Act for all kindergarten through third-grade teachers to complete a training called the Science of Reading. The READ ACT (Reading to Ensure Academic Development) was passed in 2012 and provides resources to ensure that all students read at grade level by the third grade. Compliance with the Act – and 100 percent of Montrose County K-3rd grade teachers have completed the training, as have I – results in funding to assist reading instruction. The Science of Reading emphases five components for reading: phonics, phonemic awareness, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension. The Science of Reading isn’t a textbook or program, it’s a tool that’s available to help a student learn how to read.
SW: The school district has three people assigned to school security with Jim Pavlich as the executive director of operations. Please expand upon what the school district is doing in this area and what has been spent on these upgrades.
CS: Jim attended the Association of Threat Assessment Professionals conference this year and we use the Salem-Keiser model for threats and suicide risk assessments. We have been fortunate to have been awarded several BEST grants (Building Excellence Schools Today) to improve our physical security. We are currently in phase 3 of this process which will allow us to outfit the final three schools with upgraded cameras and access control programs. We have already completed physical security enhancements such as perimeter fences and secure vestibules. Our security efforts are mainly supported with BEST grants and have totaled approximately $7 million for the three phases.
(Note: the school’s threat assessment team meets weekly with school personnel and representatives from Montrose police, the county sheriff, child services and the mental health center.)
SW: You’ve talked about teacher autonomy as being important in retaining and hiring teachers. What does autonomy in education look like?
CS: Education is a people business. Eighty-five percent of our budget is dedicated to salaries. Teachers were exhausted from the pandemic. A lot of them discovered it wasn’t the job they signed up for; it’s hard. Yet, people are engaged and motivated when they believe that they have a purpose and can make a difference. The result of encouraging autonomy at all levels – student, teacher, support staff, leadership – is something for all groups who are motivated, dedicated and collaborative. Our teachers and leaders are degreed professionals. We must trust, encourage, and allow them to use their experience and talent. Let’s be honest. No one enjoys being micro-managed. We don’t need to micromanage our teachers for our students to succeed.
SW: Our congresswoman, Lauren Boebert, has said that the Dept. of Education should be abolished. What’s your take on that?
CS: It’s short-sighted. It enrages me. The teacher now navigates the political upheaval. There are a lot of untruths about public schools. Public schools ensure all kids receive a free and appropriate education and ensure that all students have opportunities to learn and grow which enables our Republic to flourish. In addition to teaching reading, writing and math, it is more critical than ever that we teach and encourage our students to think critically, identify author credibility and understand the difference between primary and secondary sources. We must give our students the skills to be successful in their goals after high school.
SW: Students today. What are they like?
CS: Students today are persistent about what they need. What is relevant and what is authentic. Our students are smart and can think for themselves.
“There is a place in American to take a stand; it is public education. It is the understanding of our cultural and political system. It is the great common ground. Public education after all is the engine that moves us as a society toward a common destiny. It is in public education that the American Dream takes shape.”
— Tom Brokaw, American broadcaster, author