Few locales promise unobstructed viewing of the night sky like the Western Slope of Colorado, and if you’re looking for an awe-inspiring way to enjoy the natural environment, sometimes you just need to look up.
In the summer, large swaths of the Milky Way Galaxy are visible when the sky is clear enough, and there are plenty of beautiful places nearby to get a great view.
And the best part is, while amateur astronomers can spend thousands on telescopes and cameras and focus on hiking to just the right spot, there’s plenty you can see for free, with just your own eyes and maybe a smartphone.
Around here, the Black Canyon Astronomical Society is one of the best resources for learning about astrology, so we chatted with President Bryan Cashion about some tips for taking in the night sky.
The first step is finding the right place– somewhere dark, with little artificial light to mess with your view. Cashion recommended finding certified International Dark Sky places and communities, which go through a rigorous process to be put on the list. Some nearby are Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Top of the Pines in Ouray County, Ridgway, Nucla, Naturita and Norwood.
Perhaps the closest to the city of Montrose, Cashion said the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is open 24 hours a day to allow for viewing of the night sky, and just about any pull-off promises a good view.
But, he said, “You don't necessarily need to go to a Dark Sky place to find good skies.”
Cashion said there are some beautiful, dark places to pull off Red Mountain Pass to see the stars, and many Bureau of Land Management campgrounds will also provide good views.
However, even in the right location, you still need the right night to have the best experience. Even if it’s not raining, clouds can make the stars hard if not impossible to see. Cashion recommends checking the weather before heading out and suggested another resource, cleardarksky.com, which shows stargazing forecasts for registered sites like the Black Canyon.
And while telescopes can promise a closer look at some things out there in the sky, he said “There’s a lot you can see with just the naked eye.”
Cashion said most galaxies aren’t on this list, but during the summer you can see the biggest portion of the Milky Way, in addition to beautiful stars, nebulas, the moon and certain planets at the right time of day.
Smartphone apps, like the free program “Stellarium,” can also help you figure out what there is to see just by pointing them at the sky. But if you’re more old-fashioned, Cashion recommends a book called “The Backyard Astronomer's Guide,” for beginning stargazers.
“The next step up,” Cashion said, “is a pair of binoculars,” a relatively inexpensive piece of equipment
If you’re looking to learn more about what you’re seeing or considering making a big purchase like a telescope, Cashion recommends coming to one of the society’s events first to try some different gear.
The group meets once per month on the weekday closest to the full moon, except for in November and December, and holds viewing and educational events throughout the year, with the next one being July 27.
It also provides resources like observing highlights published a couple times per month, which give ideas on what can be seen at any given time.
And one more thing– Cashion noted despite the increasingly warm, beautiful summer days, Western Colorado can still see chilly nights, especially at higher elevations. So if you’re heading out after dark, be sure to dress appropriately for the forecast.
