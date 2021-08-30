Lopez draws 15-year term for attempted assault with rifle that failed to fire; victims unhappy with plea deal

Fifteen years is not enough time for Frankie Lopez to serve in prison, his victim and a relative of another victim said Monday, when Lopez was sentenced under the terms of a plea agreement entered last week.
He pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, attempted first-degree assault and violating a protection order in a 2020 crime that initially saw him charged with attempted first-degree murder.
Early that year, he came into a Lincoln Road home where an ex-girlfriend was staying, picked up a rifle, kicked in an interior door and aimed the gun at her new boyfriend, then pulled the trigger. The gun did not fire; the man and his roommate wrested the weapon away and drove Lopez out of the home. He was arrested later during a multi-agency pursuit on Colorado 62.
“He’s committed all the worst crimes,” a woman who was one of the victims said on Monday, Aug. 30, stating her disagreement with the plea deal, which also resolved a Delta case.
Lopez was charged with sex offenses in that case; the offense to which he pleaded there was not immediately available, because the Delta courts were closed by the time his Montrose sentencing hearing concluded.
“I don’t think it’s enough time. He will be out with vengeance,” the woman added, referring to the day Lopez is ultimately released from prison.
The Montrose male victim’s grandfather also decried the plea agreement as too lenient for someone who had nearly killed his grandson. “Mr. Lopez is a lifelong criminal,” the man said. Although he understood District Judge Keri Yoder is bound by the terms of the agreement, 15 years wasn’t enough time, he also said.
“He (Lopez) deserves every day of it.”
Fifteen years is appropriate, public defender Daniel Lavrisha said, disputing the sequence of events the male victim had provided to investigators.
Lavrisha said that evidence showed it wasn’t possible that the rifle didn’t fire: the victim had first told authorities that the rifle was not loaded, but when it was located, it was found to indeed be loaded. The man subsequently testified the rifle was loaded at the time of the incident, Lavrisha said, adding that the roommate said he had not seen Lopez with the weapon.
Thus, there was no murder attempt as initially charged in the case, the attorney said. Further, similar cases in the district have typically resulted in lesser sentences than 15 years in prison, Lavrisha also said.
“I was very high,” Lopez told the court. “It’s not an excuse by any means, but I am sorry.”
The facts in Lopez’s case are extremely concerning, District Judge Keri Yoder said.
“It is really kind of a stalking pattern. We really have to be concerned about someone losing their lives,” she said. “I feel you are a very big threat to (woman) and anyone trying to protect her.”
The woman told the court last year at Lopez’s first advisement she’d endured a year and a half of Lopez traumatizing her and her children and that he had tracked her down to the home on Lincoln Road that night. “He will not stop until he kills me or is locked up. I don’t know what else has to happen,” the woman said in 2020.
Monday, Yoder said it was lucky that everyone was alive to be at the sentencing hearing: “It could have gone a different way.”
The judge also reflected on Lopez’s history, which she said stretched back to the time he was a juvenile. There is some “error in thinking” at play, she said.
“I hope when you are out of prison, we don’t hear about anybody getting hurt or killed,” Yoder said, imposing the 15-year prison term, less 557 days of pre-sentence confinement credit.
