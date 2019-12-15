Cathie Martinez couldn’t believe it.
Martinez, the grandmother of Martine Luna, saw her grandson struggle as an at-risk youth, but grow into a young man who sacrificed his time to help kids who were just like him.
But one day, Martinez was notified that Luna took his own life on June 14. He was 18, and one month away from his 19th birthday.
“It’s been really, really hard,” Martinez said. “I still have a hard time because we still don’t know what happened. We don’t why. We never saw any signs that were any problems that would have led to this.
“It’s incredibly hard to accept. But the way I’m getting through it is to remember what his mission was on this earth.”
She has started that thanks to help from loved ones, friends and former coaches through the Montrose Wrestling Association.
They have established the Martine J. Luna Memorial Athletic Scholarship, an endowment that is designed to help any middle or high school student in the Montrose County School District who wants to participate in a local sport, but is financially unable to do so.
Fundraisers have been created to help fund the Luna scholarship, the most recent being Friday evening at Amazing Glaze. People gathered at the downtown pottery shop and painted their own ornaments for a minimum donation of $12, which went to the scholarship.
But most of the scholarship funds have come from private donations and the Martine Luna Golf Tournament, hosted by the Montrose Wrestling Association, which started this summer.
The scholarship funds help cover:
Participation of middle or high school sports;
Participation of athletic club activities which includes the Montrose Avalanche, Marlins, Little League or Elite Wrestling;
Covering the expenses of purchasing sports equipment such as shoes, headgear, uniform and/or mouthguard;
At-risk youths through Steve’s Club at Crossfit Agoge, a nonprofit that helps at-risk youths.
Martinez said she believes these kids would be among those who Luna would have mentored.
“(He) would have made it available for them to do sports in school,” she said.
Sports played a big role in Luna’s development, his grandmother said.
Luna, who graduated from Montrose High School in 2018, was a four-year wrestler for the Indians, which made an important impact on his life, Martinez said.
“It helped him to find the passion that he had,” she said.
It wasn’t just wrestling that gave Luna’s life meaning.
He was also a trainer at CrossFit Agoge where he was able to work thanks to the owner and his father-figure, John Brown. Brown first met Luna about four years ago through the Brown Center, a licensed residential child care facility which closed in 2017.
Before Luna’s passing, he described Brown as not just his father but his trainer, coach, confidant and friend.
His leadership abilities weren’t only apparent through CrossFit or on the wrestling team. Luna also worked with boys through the Gateway Youth Facility in Delta during his freshman year of college. On top of being employed as a maintenance worker, he voluntarily taught P.E. classes to those children.
Martinez said she “couldn’t begin to tell how proud” she was of her grandson having taken at-risk youths under his wing.
“When I could see where his heart was, and see his concern for at-risk youth like he was, he would have likely gone into that line of work,” she said. “I was incredibly proud of him.”
To donate to the scholarship or for more information, call Martinez at 970-417-8125.
