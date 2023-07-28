230729-news-lowline fire

A plume of smoke from the Lowline Fire as seen from Beaver Creek/West Elk Wilderness on July 26. (Kyle Watkins/GMUG NFs)

The Lowline Fire in Gunnison National Forest now stands at more than 730 acres. The fire, first reported on Wednesday, is 0% contained.

As of Friday morning, management of the fire was handed over to the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management (CIM) Team 1, according to a press release from the team. 



