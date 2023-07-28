The Lowline Fire in Gunnison National Forest now stands at more than 730 acres. The fire, first reported on Wednesday, is 0% contained.
As of Friday morning, management of the fire was handed over to the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management (CIM) Team 1, according to a press release from the team.
"Yesterday, crews made progress creating fire line through defendable fuels in sage/grass habitat in advance of the fire edge," stated a Friday update. "Today, the plan is to tie into those existing lines and continue moving North creating a fuel break where possible through the timber, integrating aircraft to cool the fire edge, slowing spread and allowing firefighters and other personnel to work safely on the ground. The primary focus continues to be structure protection."
Later in the afternoon, an update from Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests officials reported that firefighters were making "good progress."
"The fire remains active consuming fuels on the northwestern side of the fire," the update informed. "However, across the south and east sides of the fire, activity has decreased. Afternoon temperatures, radiant heat and decreased humidity may intensify fire activity and smoke may be more visible. Firefighters are making good progress reinforcing fire lines built previously and developing strategies for the upcoming operational shifts."
The primary fuels in the fire area are mixed conifer with a heavy dead and down component, as well as grass and shrubs. While cloud cover and high relative humidity dampened the fire's activity on Thursday, less cloud cover and lower humidity, as well as increased winds were expected to make for more active fire behavior Friday.
" ... so increased fire activity is anticipated this afternoon within the timber including flanking, backing, short uphill runs with potential for single tree and group torching, and short-range spotting," read Friday's update.
"Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are likely today and Saturday," the update added, "with gusty outflow winds and lightning being the primary concerns. Chances for wetting rains will likely stay under 20% through Saturday, increasing to 40 to 60% Sunday into next week."
Mandatory evacuations are in place in the Squirrel Creek and Mill Creek drainages near Crested Butte. The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office has also issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents along County Road 727 and the Mill Creek watershed.
Additionally, National Forest System Trail #438 - Lowline Trail is also closed. County Road 730 Ohio Pass road is barricaded from Kebler Pass road to mile marker 5 at Redden Ranch.
