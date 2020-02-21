‘Lucky enough’: Experts tout Montrose economics

Montrose’s economy: It’s the only one on the Western Slope to recover from the 2008 recession.
Population is on the rise. As one speaker said, “Get ready,” for the migration of new residents. Plus, one-of-a-kind facilities can be found in Montrose, said panelists at Montrose Region Economic Outlook Conference 2020, hosted by Our Town Matters, Thursday at the Montrose County Event Center.
The very site of the conference was listed as one of the many structures unique to the area. Montrose Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Sandy Head, one of four panelists at the event, said in between Denver and Salt Lake City, the event center is the largest one of its kind.
“Montrose has laid a really good foundation in our diversity and the companies that are already here,” Head said. “We are a draw for people.”
Conference panelists also included 20 Sleeps West Real Estate owner Debi Harmon, Elevate Fiber and Delta-Montrose Electric Association CEO Jason Bronec and Montrose Memorial Hospital CEO James Kiser. Stina Sieg of Colorado Public Radio moderated.
Additional speeches were given by Assistant City Manager Ann Morgenthaler, County Commissioner Sue Hansen and Dr. Nathan Perry, a Colorado Mesa University economics professor.
The closure of Russell Stover was a key topic. The chocolate manufacturer announced last month it’s shutting down operations in Montrose in March 2021 after about 40 years in the area.
Head said though the closure will affect Montrose, other such manufacturers want to relocate here. She added this is based on such unique amenities, or “gifts,” in Montrose like the aforementioned event center, Colorado Outdoors Project and the rec center.
“We have an extremely large amount of potential prospects for us and Russell Stover,” she said. “We will have the opportunity to fill that building with additional jobs.”
But the loss has the potential to hurt other local businesses.
Bronec said Russell Stover’s closure will affect DMEA. He added, as the second-largest customer, DEMA collects over a million dollars a year from Russell Stover.
“It’s going to take a lot of homes and residences to make up that difference from DMEA,” Bronec said.
But a business may fill in the manufacturing plant sooner than later.
Head said there have been discussions about having a company or two to come in and fill in Russell Stover building and create roughly 400 jobs that the candy company will leave behind.
The hospital has tried to help fill in for such jobs, Kiser said.
He said that thanks to the work of CMU-Montrose and its director, Gary Ratcliff, the college’s nursing programs have allowed more opportunities for workers at MMH.
Kiser said roughly 20 new workers come to employee orientation, which occurs every other week.
“For nursing and other healthcare programs, we’re (focused) on growing our own,” he said. “This is an opportunity to get more healthcare professions that go through that program.”
The hospital has its share of challenges.
MMH will see patients regardless if they can pay, Kiser said.
“For 400-plus family members that are without insurance and come to the emergency department, that’s going to take a big hit financially,” he said.
Monetary issues are also seen in the real estate world.
Harmon said both rent and home prices have outgrown what a typical resident earns here — issues that can be found almost anywhere, she said.
Harmon, who reiterated a comment made by Perry earlier in the event, said Montrose had underbuilt for the last 10 years, which has contributed to the area’s lack of housing.
Although this issue is found on a nationwide scale, Harmon said it’s still a problem when Montrose tries to attract new businesses to come in.
“If we have no housing to put people in, and we have no rentals, what will we do?” she said.
Perry, who was the keynote speaker for the event, said Montrose has a lot going for it. He presented various data of the town, as well as some figures for other Western Slope communities and cities on the Front Range.
Perry said, among other data points, Montrose has been the only community in the Western Slope to fully recover from the economic recession. And it has potential to become a destination spot to move to for those living nearby, Perry said, telling the audience “Get ready,” to see an increase in population over the next few years.
City
Morgenthaler laid out the City of Montrose’s 2020 plans as well as discussed what occurred last year.
Creating a comprehensive plan started in 2019 and continues this year. The last comprehensive plan, from 2008, is being overhauled with input from the community, Morgenthaler said.
She said the community wants to see the city to continue to work with public and private partners. The idea is for the city to create proposals to help spur economic development while trying to learn what barriers that may be in the way, she said.
The plan is expected to be completed and available sometime this summer.
During the last two years, road construction was underway in Montrose. More than $25 million was made to help improve the city’s infrastructure, according to Morgenthaler.
Such projects create “a welcoming environment,” but an abundance of the construction was needed after it was deferred after the recession in 2008, Morgenthaler said.
“We’re catching up with that with a lot of quick implementation projects,” she said.
Morgenthaler added less construction will happen in 2020, but some will still occur, which will cost around $6 million.
One of the future construction projects will include the Woodgate extension.
A design plan is coming in 2020 to help fix it before considering what option to use in 2021, Morgenthaler said.
County
When it comes to the county’s role in Montrose, it does “the boring stuff” but that’s work that is still important to the community, Hansen said.
The county commissioner said tasks include fixing roads and abiding by 22 Colorado revised statutes. The latter is also always changing as the Legislature, when in session, is adding new laws to the books, meaning the county sits down almost twice a week and review “what’s coming down the pike,” Hansen said.
But, she added, Montrose County is going through some exciting changes.
Montrose Regional Airport is currently getting an overhaul as the hub has outgrown its current building. The Federal Aviation Administration is reporting the airport is 44,000 square feet too small. That’s in part due to the MTJ being referred to as the fastest-growing airport in Colorado.
Hansen said, in total, Montrose had more than 300,000 passengers come either in or out of the MTJ last year.
“For our small town, that is unbelievable,” she said.
As of right now, the county is working on the design phase and using a $22 million budget to help renovate the airport, Hansen said. This current phase is to be completed in 2021.
“We’re looking at a lot of big changes for the airport,” said Hansen.
Montrose County has contributed to economic development.
Hansen said ever since the event center was built in 2018, surrounding businesses have seen an uptick in revenue, regardless whether the county loses money or breaks even for a given event.
“It’s a huge driver for our local economy,” she said.
Hansen added among other positives in Montrose, this Western Slope town is a tremendous place to live.
“My philosophy is if you’re lucky enough to live in Montrose, Colorado, you are lucky enough,” Hansen said.
