Over the past several months, Mexican American Development Association (MADA) board members and volunteers have been paving the way for MADA to act as a community “hub.” The building itself, located in La Raza Park (also known as Tortilla Flats), has been revamped, with carpeting replaced, new coats of paint, fencing and additional full-scale clean up.
Leaders involved with the revitalization hope MADA, and the building, with its meeting and event space, as well as multiple offices, can strengthen current local nonprofits by providing a space for use while making resources more accessible, said Bethany Maher, formerly with the City of Montrose and now serving as MADA’s interim executive director on a volunteer basis.
Maher has been heavily involved over the past several months with strategic planning for MADA, one of the oldest non-profit organizations in Montrose. Volunteers also pitched in, helping clean the interior and exterior of the building, among other tasks.
Hispanic Affairs Project, a nonprofit organization in Montrose that works to promote the integration of Latino immigrants in western Colorado, received an invitation to move its operations to MADA’s offices, an offer HAP accepted in March.
“There is no better place for HAP to be, since we are connecting the old “historical” Hispanic with the new Hispanic population that we in HAP are primarily serving in Montrose,” said Ricardo Perez, executive director of HAP, in an email. “We are sharing centuries of history, values and we are excited to have the opportunity to come together to learn more about each other.”
With plenty of space for events, the building can also potentially host quinceañeras or other parties, for private use, Maher said, or act as a location where nonprofits can hold meetings.
MADA leaders also want to enhance the kitchen. Montrose County approved to submit an application for a Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI) grant for kitchen renovation. The county must be the main applicant for the grant, and will receive an answer on approval or disapproval of the grant in June.
The project total is estimated at $65,912, with half of the funding provided by MADA, and $32,956 from the grant. MADA hopes to offset the cost by fundraising and seeking additional grant funding, Maher said.
Any renovation to the kitchen would include the addition of a tortilla press, Maher added, a critical component of renovation plans.
(This addition takes into consideration the pivotal role tortillas have played as part of the identity in the Tortilla Flats neighborhood. For years, residents would cook up dozens of tortillas in their homes, and the smell from the cooking would engulf the neighborhood. It’s why residents in the area embrace the neighborhood’s nickname, Tortilla Flats.)
It’s been a busy 10 months for leaders at MADA, which closed its doors during the pandemic, yet still received funds in the ensuing months. That led several organizations to request that MADA relinquish its funding, which helped pave the path for where the organization stands now.
“It allowed the board to think outside of the narrow path that funding allowed for,” Maher said in a text. Previously, MADA used its funding, mostly, for operational costs rather than a service-centric model.
That funding, from the Community Service Block Grant, will end in September and be given to another organization in the community.
In recent years, MADA has helped the community as a center that provides free clothing and food, helping the homeless and other locals in need. Having now been revitalized, internally and externally, the food pantry and clothing “closet” will continue, on a small scale, until both services are phased out, since other local organizations offer similar resources. (Rather than double down on services, MADA can help those organizations thrive and build them up through the “community hub.”)
“We recognize there are so many amazing nonprofits that provide services to our community,” Maher wrote in a provided statement. “We just want to help connect those in need to those services in a welcoming and comfortable environment, while building up those programs that already exist.”
An example is Tri-County Health Network’s plans to use space in the building to provide health screenings once a week. HAP utilizing the space for its resources and services fits that bill, too.
“More partners who provide community services is what we’re hoping to have,” Maher said.
Those types of partnerships are ideal for MADA, she added, and can allow people to stop by the building, providing them with the resources they need.
Currently, MADA is funded through the Colorado Health Foundation for operating funds, and workforce grants are covering costs for staff. MADA is currently searching for a bilingual outreach specialist, which will also be covered by a workforce grant.
The building that MADA occupies is paid for, Maher said, which should help keep costs down. MADA essentially shares the building through its partnerships, and since everything will be heavy on services and low on specific MADA programming, that will keep costs down, too, with a potentially sustainable model. (In 2019, MADA lost program funding and had to do away with the two hot meals a day plan, and relied on donations and awareness to mitigate those struggles.)
The inaugural Tortilla Flats community cleanup is this Saturday from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Check in at MADA, 17 N. 6th St. The event will feature a free cook-out lunch and prizes. For more information, contact Maher at director@montrosemada.org.
