MADA makes strides toward revamped community ‘hub’ in Tortilla Flats

There’s a lot on the horizon for the Mexican American Development Association (MADA) as board members and volunteers move closer to establishing a space for community and family-related needs.
The building, located near La Raza Park (also known as Tortilla Flats, a name that originated from within the neighborhood itself), recently completed work on its largest room and is already being rented out for meetings and events.
Valley Food Partnership rents the space for cooking classes, for example. The space has also been used for birthday parties, city meetings such as the recent West Main project open house, and other family events.
Bethany Maher, formerly with the City of Montrose and now serving as MADA’s interim executive director on a volunteer basis, anticipates a busy holiday season for the rentable space.
“We kind of have some momentum going on right now,” said Maher.
MADA contracted Valley Restoration and Construction last month to work on the building’s smaller meeting space – work is expected to start in early November.
“We’ve had a lot of interest in the big room and it’ll allow us to have a meeting at the same time someone’s having an event or something like that,” Maher said, adding that the expanded room will also allow for overflow.
Maher noted that groups such as a local recovery group have expressed interest in using the room for childcare while they meet weekly in the larger space.
The long-anticipated kitchen remodel is still underway and expected to complete by next spring, Maher confirmed. Stryker, a commercial contractor commonly used for community projects in Montrose, is overseeing the remodel.
Board members and volunteers hope the new kitchen will enhance the overall renovation, providing an additional amenity for events, meetings and even cooking classes.
They plan to encourage entrepreneurship, learning, culture and creativity while also using the building for more traditional commercial purposes, such as by working with food trucks and other vendors.
Maher said MADA has been working closely with Region 10 to facilitate entrepreneurship in the renovated building.
“People who are maybe selling tamales and other products on Facebook during the holidays – we can help them through hopefully hosting classes with Region 10 and the Small Business Development Centers,” Maher said. “Providing the space either low to no cost for them to really kind of start their businesses.”
Overall, the renovation project costs about $300,000, a balance that includes grant funding. The City of Montrose helped pay for the building’s asbestos abatement, which is slated for completion next month.
To date, carpeting has been replaced, new coats of paint have been added, along with new fencing and additional full-scale clean up.
In recent years, MADA has provided free clothing and food to the community, helping homeless people and others in need.
The biggest challenge in the revamp, Maher said, has been determining which services MADA can provide without doubling down on services already offered in Montrose. MADA can help those organizations thrive and build them up through the “community hub.”
“It’s super exciting, I’m really excited to help this community kind of gain back a sustainable model for their future here,” said Maher. “This building was built by the Tortilla Flats community and there’s a lot of pride in it.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
