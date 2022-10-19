MADA makes strides toward revamped community ‘hub’ in Tortilla Flats

MADA volunteer Larry Loughmiller helps clean the exterior of the MADA building in June. (Courtesy photo/Bethany Maher)

There’s a lot on the horizon for the Mexican American Development Association (MADA) as board members and volunteers move closer to establishing a space for community and family-related needs.

The building, located near La Raza Park (also known as Tortilla Flats, a name that originated from within the neighborhood itself), recently completed work on its largest room and is already being rented out for meetings and events.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

