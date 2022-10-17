A mural painted half a century ago into the La Raza Park/“Tortilla Flats” community was lost during an asbestos removal for the local MADA building.
The colorful piece painted by muralist Juan Espinosa in 1972 is a snapshot in time – the mural centers on Chicano activist Ricardo Falcon, murdered the same year that Espinosa put paintbrush to wall.
The mural also depicted detailed local Mestizo history as well as Ute Chief Colorow, the old morada and a flag with a thunderbird held by sheepherders.
The mural was painted over a few different times throughout the years and the community remained passionate about restoring the original piece. There were several talks about how to remove paint layers from the wall without compromising the mural.
The Mexican American Development Association, or MADA, is a hub for the Mexican-American community in Tortilla Flats – a slice of Montrose named by its residents for the familiar and inviting smell of tortillas that makes the neighborhood feel more like home.
MADA hosts community gatherings, parties, cooking classes and family events–but more recently, the historic center has undergone remodeling efforts to expand the space. Those efforts were paused when workers uncovered asbestos and ultimately, the wall had to come down.
“We thought long and hard about how we can make this right because this is something that is really important to the community. It’s really important to the MADA board,” said Bethany Maher, formerly with the City of Montrose and now volunteering as MADA’s interim executive director.
Community resident Darlene Mora, who knew Espinosa, offered to ask the muralist if he would be interested in repainting the piece.
Espinosa, a Montrose native now living in Pueblo, readily agreed to pick up his paintbrush after 30 years, but on one condition: he didn’t want the painting exactly the same as the original.
“He didn’t really want it exactly the same and you know, he’s changed, a lot has changed in 50 years,” Maher said of the artist.
For Espinosa, the project was a “good opportunity” to highlight some of the story he wasn’t able to paint 50 years ago.
Maher and the project team worked with Espinosa for a couple of months while he drew up sketches. They decided to avoid repeating the same situation by putting the painting on canvas – which allowed Espinosa to paint at his home in Colorado Springs before delivering it to Montrose.
The painting, kept secret, was unveiled during MADA’s 50th anniversary fiesta as a surprise to both the community and the MADA board members.
More than 500 people attended the fiesta. Maher recalled how excited people were to see the event return to the community.
“It felt like a family reunion for the Mexican community,” she said.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
