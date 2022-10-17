A mural painted half a century ago into the La Raza Park/“Tortilla Flats” community was lost during an asbestos removal for the local MADA building.

The colorful piece painted by muralist Juan Espinosa in 1972 is a snapshot in time – the mural centers on Chicano activist Ricardo Falcon, murdered the same year that Espinosa put paintbrush to wall.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

