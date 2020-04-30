Barbara Bynum was chosen by Montrose City Council to serve as mayor, making her currently the only female sitting council member as well as the youngest.
She said that as mayor, she hopes that she can provide a unique perspective and represent the diversity of Montrose.
“I think it’s important to have diversity at the table, it helps bring a wider range of opinions for the important conversations that are happening,” Bynum said. “We ought to always strive to include as many different voices as possible.”
Bynum said she wants to provide a different viewpoint on issues the city faces, not just as mayor but as a woman and a mom. She also hopes to be a role model, especially for young women in the community, by doing what she can to help members of the community see themselves reflected in their local government.
“I hope that I’m always bringing a unique perspective to my role as councilor and representing all the folks in our community. But I sometimes think women approach issues differently, and I will continue to remember that that’s one of the hats that I wear,” Bynum said. “I think maybe that makes the whole process more accessible and easier for people to get involved, feeling like they can pick up the phone and call me.”
Gender equality was one of the issues Bynum addressed during her city council campaign. She said that while she does not see any specific gender issues in the Montrose community, she aims to improve upon progress that has already been made and cultivate an inclusive environment.
“I definitely feel that our community does a great job of elevating women to leadership roles,” Bynum said. “My passion isn’t driven by a particular issue, other than just to continue to strive for diversity of experiences and backgrounds on committees where we’re making decisions.”
The previous female mayor was Judy Ann Files, who served from 2017 to 2018. Bynum said that by seeing the examples of female mayors before her, she is working to fill a role on city council that has been honed by her experiences as a mom.
“I’m not the first female mayor that Montrose has had. I follow in some great footsteps of women that have come before me,” Bynum said. “I do think that perhaps as a woman, and as a mom, that I might be the type of mayor who really wants to work for a consensus within our council and community — that it’s about listening to everyone and trying to find a middle ground that we can agree on.”
Bynum was sworn into her role over a Zoom call, starting her new position in the middle of a local emergency. In terms of the COVID-19 pandemic and reopening of the economy, Bynum said that the city is following the governor’s orders and helping businesses get back on track.
“We’re slowly reopening different pieces of the economy, and we’ve been out there talking to businesses, trying to help them get going again,” Bynum said. “I’m really encouraged, I think that we’re a very resilient community and we were on stable footing before this health crisis and that will help us come out of it.”
She said that the city’s partnerships with the county and Montrose Memorial Hospital have been invaluable for the pandemic response, allowing experts from multiple fields to find solutions together.
“I think that’s why it’s been so nice that we’ve done a joint emergency operations center, it’s a coordinated effort with all of our organizations,” Bynum said. “If we didn’t have those strong working relationships, that would be much more difficult.”
One of the issues the community faced before the pandemic was a shortage of housing — a situation that Bynum said the city must continue to improve even during the COVID-19 crisis. She hopes that by seeing projects through from developers interested in building in Montrose, it will not only make housing more readily available, but keep prices lower.
“We think the solution to keeping housing prices competitive is to ensure that there’s an adequate supply of housing,” Bynum said. “Despite COVID, we still need to keep moving forward as a city.”
Bynum also plans to improve communication between local government and the public. While in-person city council meetings are not currently taking place due to COVID-19, Bynum said that she plans to implement a public gathering once a month in which members of the community can have discussions with city council and staff in a conversational setting.
“We are going to start having a monthly opportunity for people to come and talk to city council and staff before council meetings once a month. The plan is to have it downstairs in the visitor center in a mingle environment,” Bynum said. “They’ve always been able to reach out to us, but we know sometimes they want to show up and talk to us face to face.”
She also anticipates a revamp of the city’s website as part of the effort to increase communications.
“I think that while the city is transparent and puts all the information out there, [the website] can be hard to navigate, so we’re going to do a better job of making that more user friendly,” she said.
Another issue that Bynum felt has been emphasized by the pandemic is the shortage of childcare options in Montrose. She hopes to facilitate conversations between the city, current childcare centers and the school district to expand options in the local community.
“I think the issue that hasn’t been talked about as much is childcare. There’s a lack of it in Montrose. We have some amazing preschools, but there just aren’t enough to support a young working family,” Bynum said. “I look forward to seeing how we can help new preschools get started and expand options for our community. I’m not sure what that looks like yet, but I think when we bring the right people to the table... we can figure out a way to increase options for families.”
The most important issue to Bynum, however, is representing the local community and making strides to improve it for both those who already live here and those who hope to join.
“I go to bed and wake up in the morning thinking about the people in our community. When you put yourself out there to be on city council, you do it because you care about the community and the people in the community,” Bynum said.
“All of us who have signed up for this really are trying to do the best we can. Not everyone is always going to be happy with our decisions, but we are trying to balance the needs of a diverse community and make this a place that people want to live, work and raise families.”
