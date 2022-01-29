Magic Circle Players is pleased to announce the Building Toward Our Future Campaign, a $1 million fundraising campaign that will renovate the exterior and interior of the 62-year-old theatre company.
Magic Circle Players has a dream to create a theatre that invites everyone to come inside and experience the magic that is our community theatre!
Leadership at the theatre has imagined a well-appointed, thoughtfully designed interior that caters to the needs of patrons and providing upgraded and expanded men's and women's restrooms. Moreover, a larger, more efficient concessions area with an extended bar counter enables guests to enjoy intermission libations.
Seating booths reminiscent of a classic theatre venue adds to the charm and whimsy. Additional seating both inside and outside allows guests to linger and socialize. The theatre also plans to add a streaming audio-visual presentation, archiving the more than six-decade history.
An outdoor seating area creates a welcoming space that fosters community while the exterior plan mirrors the nostalgia of traditional theatre architecture. Additional windows give a glimpse of a welcoming interior that reflects a rich history of quality live theatre on the Western Slope.
As a valued part of the Montrose Community for more than 6 decades, the success of the Build Toward our Future campaign will:
Promote the Community
Invite Growth and Expansion
Be an Investment to Secure a Successful Future
Support our Mission to Entertain and Engage our Community
Continue our 63 Year Tradition of Quality Live Theatre
Lisa Rediger, Theatre Manager for Magic Circle players states, “This project has been in the works for some time, and we look forward to enhancing the live theatre experience for our patrons.”
Furthermore, the theatre staff and board of directors has retained local marketing and PR firm, Our Town Matters to oversee the capital campaign. Our Town Matters CEO, Tonya Maddox says she is “thrilled to work with the theatre team to secure a successful future through the capital campaign.”
To support this historic capital campaign, the theatre invites all interested parties to contact Our Town Matters, Magic Circle Players or the Montrose Community Foundation.
In addition to donations of cash, checks or credit card, the theatre can also accept gifts of appreciated stocks, mutual funds, and vehicles of all kinds (anything with wheels and a motor, working or not).
