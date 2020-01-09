It’s a sure cure for the January blahs! So get your ticket, take your seat and strap in as Magic Circle Players present Farce Of Nature — a fast-paced comedy that will take you from eye-rolling grins to giggles to knee-slapping guffaws.
The non-stop fun happens on one day at the Reel ‘Em Inn, the best fishing lodge in Arkansas, but business is slow and owner D. Gene Wilburn (Scott Pollak) is worried to the point that he is romantically ignoring his wife Wanelle (Susan Kovalaske) who secretly decides to solve the problem through a hypnotic suggestion.
Craziness erupts when D. Gene’s retired and bumbling cop sister Maxie (Kim Santich) is hired to guard a very nervous Carmine DeLuca (Kevin Innarelli) who she brings to the lodge as a guest of the Witness Protection Program.
D. Gene and Wanelle’s son, Ty (Matt Peterson), is off in Chicago trying to break into acting but is desperately missed by his fiancée, Jenna (Dru Weaver), so Maxie convinces Ty to come home.
As it turns out, Carmine is on the run from Chicago gangster Sonny Barbosa (Scott Baadte) but, when Ty shows up at the lodge to check on Jenna, he is followed by amorous, sexy Lola (Tina Jacobi), Sonny’s wife! To add to the madcap action, Sonny is out of prison and follows Lola prompting both Carmine and Ty to disguise themselves.
The appearance of real estate agent Roxanne (Karen Rosga) brings more confusion as she privately tries to persuade D. Gene to sell the lodge.
Plus, an awful smell is suddenly attracting hungry animals resulting in havoc inside and outside. What ensues is one hilarious moment after another through a series of side-splitting ploys as relationship issues are settled and dilemmas resolved.
From the well-known comedy writing team of Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, Farce of Nature brings a warm, bright escape from the cold according to Director Misty Walker and Assistant Director Pam Carlson. “The script is downright funny and the actors have so much talent for comedic timing,” said Walker. “Be prepared to belly-laugh!”
Evening performances of Farce Of Nature are at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays Jan. 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25. Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. on Jan. 19 and 26. Tickets are available online at www.magiccircleplayers.com, by telephone at 970-249-7838, or in person at the Magic Circle Theatre box office, 420 S. 12th Street, Montrose. Box office hours are 2-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and two hours before each performance.
