The Magic Circle Players will take audiences down the memory lanes of Route 66 in this year’s “My Funny Valentine” fundraiser.
“My Funny Valentine” is a Magic Circle Theatre classic that starts every year with a different theme; this year’s is about the journey of Route 66.
The play opens Feb. 9 and runs through Feb. 12.
“My Funny Valentine Route 66” is also the theater’s annual fundraiser, with this year’s proceeds going toward renovations. The theater is also continuing its capital campaign for a facade update and will apply show proceeds to that as well.
“We really want to create our lobby in a way that it promotes community and promotes friendship building,” said Lisa Rediger, manager at Magic Circle.
Magic Circle hopes to use the show’s proceeds to help accommodate patrons by providing an inviting environment, while building friendships within the community. Friendship is a theme within the theater, the members of which invite the community to five main stage productions, two readers’ plays, a Christmas radio show, the Valentine’s special and a youth production, as well as an annual youth drama camp.
“People can come and be a part of a live theater experience, which is truly a unique to engage with the story,” said Rediger.
Theater arts is described as a unique experience which has been shared with the community of Montrose. Not only is Magic Circle bringing entertainment, but the theater’s members exemplify the theme of friendship by providing the ability to connect with the character and the story of their shows. With the connection to the show, the theater hopes to impact lives of the audience. Through Magic Circle, the audience, crew, and cast enjoy entertainment, as well as building many friendships.
“I do think that our most powerful contribution is just that sense of community; of people of different ages, different socioeconomic background, different beliefs systems, different cultures coming together for a common goal and I think that is actually the Magic of the Magic Circle,” said Rediger.
Magic Circle has proven it has magic through its theme of friendship bringing many people together. From crew, to cast, to audience, the theater has brought many shows creating many friendships over its journey. Past shows about friendships and families have brought Rediger many “thank-you” comments.
Through show after show, the Magic Circle theater members works toward their theme of friendship and strengthen the Montrose community.
“So we need the greatness of everybody together to create a production … Without interdependence (comma here) it’s a lost cause,” said Rediger.
Magic Circle productions have been very intricate,but with the opportunity for the public to be a part the productions and gifts across the community, the shows have created great success. The theater not only serves as entertainment and friendship building to the audience, but also those who enjoy and wish to be a part of theater. Magic Circle works continuously to strengthen and build friendships within the community.
“My Funny Valentine: Route 66” launches on Thursday, Feb. 9, with a VIP event starting with dinner at The Stone House, 1450 Hawk Parkway, Montrose. For $100, VIP ticket-holders enjoy dinner, wine and reserved priority seating at the show, which begins at 7:30 p.m., at the theater, 420 S. 12th St.
Show-only tickets are $30 and come with reserved seating, complimentary treats and a cash bar. For information and tickets, visit magiccircleplayers.com or call 970-249-7838. The box office is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 2 - 5 p.m.
Additional performances are Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. A matinee is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.
Amelia Avila is an intern for the Montrose Daily Press.