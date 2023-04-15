The 15-member panel that will oversee Colorado’s framework for legalized access to psychedelic mushrooms convened for the first time Thursday, kicking off a whirlwind four-month process in which board members will make their initial set of recommendations to state regulators.

The members of the Natural Medicine Advisory Board, who were confirmed by the state Senate last month, will work with Colorado’s Department of Regulatory Agencies to implement the Natural Medicine Health Act, which Colorado voters passed last November as Proposition 122. The law allows for licensed “healing centers” to provide access to psilocybin and psilocyn, the psychoactive compounds found in many species of fungi, for therapeutic purposes. It also decriminalized “personal use” of the substances.



