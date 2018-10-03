U.S. 550 Red Mountain Pass will be closed for extended lengths of time on three separate days next week, the Colorado Department of Transportation recently announced.
The long closures are required for crews repairing the netting and fencing on the Ruby Walls’ cliff face about 3 miles south of Ouray.
On three days next week, U.S. 550 Red Mountain Pass will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic for four hours in the mornings and four hours in the afternoons.
Motorists will have a one-hour window of opportunity at noon to travel through the work zone.
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday (Oct. 8, 9 and 11):
CLOSED, 8 a.m. - noon
OPEN, noon - 1 p.m.
CLOSED, 1 - 5 p.m.
On Monday and Tuesday, southbound traffic will be stopped approximately three-fourth mile north of the Bear Creek Tunnel. Due to safety concerns, the public cannot access the scenic overlook near the Bear Creek Bridge or Bear Creek Trail. Northbound traffic will be stopped just north of Engineer Pass junction, allowing access to the Engineer Pass road.
On Thursday, southbound traffic will be stopped just north of the Bear Creek Tunnel; due to safety concerns, the public cannot access the scenic overlook or the Bear Creek Trail. Northbound traffic will be stopped at Ironton near to the stone garage/Crystal Lake to allow for helicopter operations to lift and transport construction equipment to the Ruby Wall slopes.
Needed work:
Crews are repairing the draped netting that hangs on the face of the cliff wall which traps falling rocks.
Additionally, new supplemental netting and fencing are being installed to increase the capacity for debris and prevents rocks from falling onto the highway.
The targeted completion date is Nov.1, with a goal to finish the work before significant snow begins to fall. As a result, inclement weather may impact the duration of the project.
Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COalerts
See scheduled lane closures: codot.gov/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.html
Visit the Colorado Department of Transportation on Twitter (@coloradodot) and Facebook (facebook.com/coloradodot).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.