Major grant moves Project 7’s backup water treatment plant forward

The water treatment authority responsible for the safe drinking water of about 60,000 people in the Uncompahgre River Valley scored a major grant that will help it determine the right kind of treatment methods for the backup facility that’s to be online by 2025.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation recently awarded Project 7 Water Authority $612,059 from its Desalination and Water Purification Research Program. The money is part of an overall $5.6 million that was awarded to 14 other projects in addition to Project 7.
The award requires a 50% match.
The local water authority will use its grant for a pilot project, testing out different technologies for softening and filtration so that when the backup treatment plant comes online, the water it treats will match the quality of water from the current treatment plant.
“This one is really exciting. It’s going to be used to test different water treatment technologies at the Ridgway Reservoir site,” Miles Graham, a spokesman for Project 7, said Monday.
“Those pilot testing technologies will start in the next month or so. We’re going to be looking at a variety of different treatments. … On the Western Slope, a lot of our water has hardness in it. That’s really the main benefit to (the grant). We want to make sure the great Project 7 water we’ve got today (remains).”
Project 7 is composed of the cities of Montrose and Delta; Town of Olathe; Tri-County Water Conservancy District; Chipeta Water District; Menoken Water District and the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association.
The association is acting on a need that’s been recognized since the Ridgway Reservoir was formed more than 30 years ago — a second water treatment plant.
The backup facility (the Ridgway Water Treatment Plant) is now in its design phase and is to be located on 50 acres set back from U.S. 550. The plant would be designed to add capacity in the future, to a maximum capacity of about 10 million gallons per day, amounting to a more than 30% increase in drinking water supply.
Project 7 last year was invited to apply for a water infrastructure loan to help build the plant, under a different BuRec program.
The recent $612,000 windfall was a grant, however, not a loan that must be repaid, even if it does require matching funds. Of the four Colorado entities to receive a share of the recent grant award, Project 7’s was the second largest after the $800,000 awarded to Colorado School of Mines’ pilot-scale project.
“Essentially, nearly 60,000 people in the Uncompahgre River Valley all are served by one drinking water treatment facility. That’s been a really great facility for 40 years,” Graham said.
The Project 7 plant treats water flowing from the Gunnison River. But if any of the infrastructure fails, or disaster occurs that compromises the plant, its source, or the Gunnison Tunnel that diverts the water, the service area is at risk of a shortage of potable water — or of having none at all.
“This project is to build a second treatment source so we have a backup. We’re doing this proactively. A water shortage is one of those things that would be remembered forever,” Graham said.
All seven Project 7 entities have come together for the resiliency project. That regional-level collaboration made the second treatment plant a good candidate for federal funds like the Desalination and Water Purification Research Program, Graham said.
“There are technologies that show the potential to provide Western communities a new source of water,” said BuRec Acting Commissioner David Palumbo, in a news release announcing the grant awards. “Reclamation is supporting the study and development of these new technologies to make more water available for use.”
As described in BuRec’s news release, the Desalination and Water Purification Research program seeks to invest in developing advanced water treatment technologies to expand access to otherwise unusable water resources.
Rounding up the local matching requirements for federal grants could require bond funding as well as increases to water rates, but, Graham reiterated, the second plant is a necessity. Colorado is increasingly threatened by ongoing drought and wildfires, he earlier said.
Project 7’s information page states that although regional water supply resiliency programs like the second treatment plant are strong candidates for grants, it will require an increase to the wholesale price the seven member-entities pay.
Depending on the final design, the actual revenue increases needed would fall between four 12% increases and four 21% rate increases, followed by annual increases to keep pace with inflation.
Project 7’s board already approved 15% increases in 2020 and 2021.
“We’re trending on 15% increases. It’s right now trending on the lower end of that spectrum,” Graham said. “The next few years, we’re anticipating year-over-year 15% increases. Once we get back to that inflation-adjusted level, we’ll probably keep pace with that. It could go down or up depending on final costs and how much outside funding we bring in.”
The seven entities that purchase the water will decide what share of that increase to pass along to the consumers they serve — as previously reported, Montrose residential water bills increased in January, partly because of the wholesale increase. Project 7 water is only a part of overall operating expenses for each of the member entities.
“The forecasted water rate increases associated with the Regional Water Supply Program are intended to roughly match the inflation-adjusted value of that same water in 1980, when Project 7 first opened its taps,” the Project 7 Water Authority’s fact sheet states. Over the past decades, rates were maintained below inflation-adjusted levels.
“The bottom line is, decades of efficient management of our drinking water system has allowed us to defer rate increases, not system maintenance,” Project 7 said.
Project 7 is keeping all options on the table for the $50 million — $70 million treatment plant project, Graham said. That includes capital reserves of between $2 million and $3 million, as well as the possibility of low-interest loans and federal grants — and it is hoped the latter two options will furnish the lion’s share of funding. The board for now disfavors a tap fee.
The revenue from the wholesale prices charged to the seven member-entities would account for only 3% to 5% of the project funding, Graham said.
“But it’s key for having that local match. For decades, our water rates for wholesale are well below inflation-adjusted rates,” he said, citing a figure of $1.15 per 1,000 gallons.
For more information and updates, visit www.project7water.org/watersupply.html
