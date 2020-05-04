If you were 5 and could wish for anything, what would you wish for? Allison Koehn, of Olathe, wished for a pink playhouse.
Austin and Alana Koehn adopted Ali from China. Not letting Ali’s medical condition discourage them, the Koehns headed to China to embrace their child. Ali was born with biliary atresia, a condition in which someone is born either without bile ducts from the liver, or in which such ducts are too narrow or inflamed to allow the bile to pass through.
Managing biliary atresia
At 7 weeks of age, Ali underwent the Kasai procedure to retain and salvage the native liver, restore bile flow and decrease the level of jaundice. The procedure connects the intestines to the liver as a temporary fix.
“The liver itself is actually diseased, and it’s still a bit of a mystery as to why,” Alana Koehn, Ali’s mother, said.
Following her first procedure, Ali experienced cholangitis, a bacterial infection in the liver as bacteria traveled from the intestines. The Koehns took Ali to the hospital where she was treated with intravenous antibiotics for almost two weeks.
“I flushed the line and gave her her medicine, but then to change the dressing two or three times a week, a home health nurse who was trained came.”
After recovering from the cholangitis, Koehn said Ali’s liver was scarred, which is irreversible.
One-third of children with biliary atresia will need a transplant during childhood, Ali being one of them. The doctors advised the Koehns to check Ali for fevers and any changes to her jaundice, but it wasn’t until a friend at church mentioned her complexion that they took her into the doctor and realized her condition.
“You’ll rely on your friends because you see her everyday and jaundice comes on gradually,” Koehn said the doctors told them. “It was that week then that I called her doctor and got her checked out.”
Ali’s bilirubin had been around three, but after her labs, it showed her number at 11. The Koehns went with Ali to Children’s Hospital until her numbers dropped.
“Every couple of months she had an appointment with her specialist in Denver and they would of course do lab draws and see how her liver was functioning,” Koehn said.
Through all the procedures and treatments, the Koehns knew at some point their daughter would need a transplant to help her feel better because until then, they were watching her die.
“She doesn't feel good. She gets tired and she would just sleep and sleep and sleep,” Koehn said. “We’re talking three to four naps a day and even when she was awake she would say, ‘Mom, I don’t feel good.’”
Finding liver donor
Her liver condition eventually made Ali stop growing and stop gaining weight. Then in January of 2018, at the age of 3, Ali was evaluated for a liver transplant. The doctors felt like her bilirubin kept going up and Dr. Mack said, “I just think it’s a sign of liver failure. That’s where she’s headed, so it’s time to get her evaluated for transplant.”
The doctors predicted Ali had between one year and 18 months left with her liver. On the brink of needing a feeding tube as Ali’s interest in food dwindled, the Koehns spent two days in consultations at Children’s Hospital preparing for the transplant surgery. While the doctors wanted to hold on to Ali’s liver as long as possible, they told the Koehns that transplant needed to occur before Ali became too weak to ensure a successful transplant. Her father Austin had the same blood type as Ali, but after his labs came back showing he had a clotting risk, the doctors said he couldn’t donate.
“We felt guilty at first knowing she was adopted and it was our responsibility to give her a liver,” she said. “When Austin’s labs came back for a clotting risk during surgery, it was very hard. That was our hope.”
After finding out he could not donate, the Koehns went over to a friends house for dinner. That’s when a friend overheard their struggle and decided to help.
“For us, we were more blessed than most,” Koehn said. “We had a family friend who was a match and offered to donate.”
Looking at the MRIs of the donor’s liver, the doctors discovered the main artery into the liver had split, which posed a challenge. They proceeded to set June 3 as the transplant date, but 10 days before the transplant, the Koehns received a call that the two doctors both faced a medical emergency and the transplant needed to be postponed indefinitely.
“She’s getting sicker and sicker and she’s feeling crummy and I said, “OK, do you have a Plan B for us?’” Koehn asked.
Three weeks later, they received a call from the donor and a new transplant date on July 30.
The doctors took Ali back for surgery and her parents would not see her for 12 hours. Stitching the split artery together into one main artery, the doctors inserted Ali’s new liver and watched to ensure everything flowed correctly. Ten hours later, the surgery ended and Ali rested as her family came in to see her.
“‘She looks beautiful,’ was the first thing I thought,” Koehn said. “She doesn’t have a big belly.”
Once things settled down, Koehn decided to visit the donor and thank her. Returning to her daughter’s room 20 minutes later, she walked in to see doctors surrounding the bed. Ali’s drains were yellow, instead of clear or pink, so the doctors took her back into surgery at 6 p.m., not knowing what they would find.
The edge of the vessel had folded, causing bile to flow into Ali’s stomach since surgery. The doctors stitched the vessel back together and Ali began recovering in the hospital for 10 days. Despite having two rejection episodes, Ali’s new liver has given her another chance at life where she can enjoy riding her bicycle and playing with her dolls.
Make-A-Wish
After going through her battle with biliary atresia and a successful liver transplant, Ali worked with Make-A-Wish to fulfill her one, true wish. She asked for a pink playhouse with Chinese decorations like paper lanterns where she can rock her dolls and play drive-through with her siblings.
With the coronavirus closing down many businesses, Make-A-Wish has postponed delivering Ali’s 9-foot by 12-foot playhouse. Until it’s arrival, Ali and her family look at photos of the house for any clues as to what the decor will be inside.
