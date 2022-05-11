Jeffrey Salazar, the man accused of assaulting a woman in her camp trailer last year, wants to withdraw his earlier guilty plea to felony menacing.
Salazar changed his mind upon realizing how his plea could affect his ability to interact with his grandchildren, his motion to withdraw the plea says.
Salazar was accused in January 2021 of visiting the woman, an acquaintance, and then of assaulting her after she declined contact beyond a kiss. A campsite security guard came in response to her screams and held Salazar at gunpoint for police, an arrest affidavit says.
Salazar was originally charged with sexual assault-overcome victim’s will, as well as misdemeanor assault. In March, Salazar pleaded guilty to felony menacing with an underlying sexual factual basis. As part of the terms of the deferred judgment that was offered, he was to receive four years of supervised probation with intensive sex offender-specific treatment. Successfully completing the deferred judgment’s terms would prevent a conviction from entering.
At what was to have been his sentencing hearing Monday, May 9, Salazar’s attorney explained that he had not completed all of the pre-sentence investigation process and examinations because he wants to withdraw his plea.
The motion says that, while going through the pre-sentence investigation process and “particularly when preparing for the psychosexual evaluation,” Salazar began to realize that he may be precluded from having contact with his underaged grandchildren and could also be limited from going places where children might be.
Salazar therefore is no longer comfortable in affirming his earlier plea — and although the right to withdraw from a plea is not absolute, it can be withdrawn if a person can show that denying the withdrawal would subvert justice.
“Here, contact with Mr. Salazar’s family is an important collateral consequence that Mr. Salazar had not fully considered,” the motion states. “Requiring him to move forward with his plea and imposing the sentence with that collateral consequence with result in emotional harm and would subvert justice.”
The court promptly set a hearing on the motion for Wednesday, May 18.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
