A Sunday stabbing sent one man to the hospital with a punctured abdominal wall, and his alleged assailant to jail.
Miguel Delgado, 22, was detained on suspicion of first-degree assault and drug possession. He is free on bond and formal charges are pending. Delgado is due in court Sept. 2.
According to his arrest affidavit, Delgado told police others had circled around him and threatened him prior to him finding a knife and defending himself.
Police called to the Rio Bravo restaurant on Oxbow Drive found an injured 28-year-old man hiding with a woman near a Dumpster. He had a wound to his abdomen, the result, witnesses alleged, of Delgado stabbing the man after he told Delgado to leave the woman alone.
The man told Montrose Police Officer Connor Gibbs that the woman had asked him for help with keeping Delgado away from her. When he told Delgado to leave her be, Delgado — he thought — punched him in the stomach, so he punched Delgado in the head.
Only after, when people told him he was bleeding, did the man realize he had been stabbed.
Two witnesses also told Gibbs that Delgado attacked the man after the woman, who had been dancing with Delgado, asked for help getting him to leave her alone.
One of those witnesses told Delgado to stop bothering the woman and Delgado walked away, heading back into the restaurant.
When Delgado came out again with his uncle, the 28-year-old alleged victim confronted him. Delgado appeared to punch the man in the stomach, who then punched Delgado in the face, the witness alleged.
When the witness and another man saw the blood, they confronted Delgado, then chased him into the bathroom, where restaurant security detained him.
Police in searching the bathroom located Delgado’s wallet and ID. They reportedly found a white powdery substance in a small bag in the wallet, consistent with cocaine.
When interviewed, Delgado said he’d walked the woman to her car after dancing with her through the night, only to encounter several men who said she didn’t want to talk to him.
Delgado said he’d had no indication of that and, after going back inside, he went returned to the parking lot in hopes of getting the woman’s phone number.
Delgado alleged the men began circling him, first threatening him, then punching and kicking. He also said one of the men indicated he had a knife and moved as if to pull it out.
Per the affidavit, Delgado told detectives he fell down and found a knife, which he grabbed up and then lunged at the 28-year-old man, who was coming at him.
The injured man initially refused to go to the hospital because he was worried about the expense and also initially said he did not want to press charges against Delgado.
When told he had no choice but to go to the hospital, the man decided to go forward with a complaint so that Delgado would have to pay the bill.
It was later determined the man had suffered a punctured abdominal wall, which constitutes serious bodily injury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.