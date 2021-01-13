A Delta man sold drugs to an undercover operative just 655 feet from the Colorado Mesa University campus in Montrose, task force agents alleged in an arrest warrant.
The suspect, Michael Miller, 23, was located arrested Monday on the warrant, which was issued Dec. 10. Miller is accused of two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, a class-3 drug felony, and as a special offender because the conduct alleged took place within 1,000 feet of a school. Formal charges are pending. Miller is due today in court for advisement. His bond upon arrest was $60,000.
The investigation leading to Miller’s arrest began Dec. 3, 2019, with information about another man reportedly selling firearms. An undercover operative contacted that individual about the possibility of buying weapons, but he said he had nothing. According to allegations in the affidavit, the conversation appeared to turn to drugs and the man pointed the operative to two men who might be able to help, one of whom was Miller.
In the weeks following, Miller allegedly set up a buy with the undercover operative, agreeing to sell 7 grams of meth for $140.
The affidavits says this purchase took place near a residence in Delta; the document says that Miller came out of the home and got into the operative’s vehicle with a backpack, weighed out an amount he said was 7 grams and negotiated the price. Miller also allegedly said he could supply up to an ounce of meth for $400.
Miller later contacted the purchaser to confess the bag weighed 6 grams and said he wanted to be honest so he could continue doing business with the operative, the affidavit alleges. The operative told him to add more meth to the next purchase he or she made to make up the difference.
The operative handed over a baggie of purported meth to the task force; the substance later presumptively positive for meth and that test was confirmed by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s laboratory.
In June 2020, the operative arranged to buy 3.5 grams of meth — an “8 ball” — from Miller, the arrest affidavit further alleges. This purchase was made with prerecorded 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force money allocated for controlled purchases.
Task force and Drug Enforcement Administration agents observed the operative and Miller at the downtown City Market, just blocks from CMU. The pair talked about the price of meth and at one point, Miller got out of the operative’s vehicle to get more meth from his own so he could sell the agreed upon weight, the affidavit alleges.
The operative again turned over the substance that was purchased, which again tested positive for meth, according to the affidavit.
