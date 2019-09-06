Crime Button

People and motorists reportedly got an unwelcome and unsolicited peep show as they passed by East Main Street Friday afternoon — police said a man was wandering around with his pants down, performing a sexual act on himself in full view of passersby and businesses.

The man, identified as Harlan Watkins, 27, was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure. He is known to police, Cmdr. Matt Smith said.

Bond upon arrest was $1,500. Formal charges are pending.

