An Olathe man fed up with his soon-to-be former roommate took eviction efforts up a notch by firing arrows at the other man’s car, an arrest affidavit alleges.
Mitchell A. Leber was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony menacing, reckless endangerment, prohibited use of a weapon and criminal mischief.
Formal charges have not been filed. These are due by Oct. 22. Bail was set at $750 at Leber’s first court appearance.
Tuesday, police in Olathe responded to a 911 call from the man renting part of Leber’s home on South Sixth Street; according to an arrest affidavit, the man said Leber “is going crazy and just shot my car up with a bow.”
Upon arrival, police ordered the occupants out of the home; the complaining witness complied. Police quickly reached Leber by phone and he told them he was in his backyard, near the alley. He complied with instructions to come out of the alley with his hands up and was detained.
The roommate told police he had been ordered to move out, and despite not having received an eviction notice, began clearing out his things. Throughout the time he was loading up, Leber was making excessive noise, he said. The man also said as carried his things out, he saw Leber standing with a bow an arrow, which was drawn back. Leber allegedly released the arrow, which lodged into the side of the other man’s car, per the affidavit, which says the man “swore” the weapon was being pointed at him.
Later during a police interview, Leber said he’d asked the other man to move out Sept. 11, yet he made no move to do so, despite having been given a Sunday deadline. Leber, who reported paying all of the bills, had enough Tuesday morning when the other man’s dogs began making a racket, and he told him it was time to go, according to the affidavit.
From then, things “escalated” between the two men. Leber said the other man texted him a picture of a Sons of Silence motorcycle gang patch and the words “God forgives but the sons don’t.”
“I asked him if he shot (man’s) car with his bow and he said ‘yep,’” Olathe Police Officer Myles Standish wrote in the affidavit.
Leber disclosed where the bow was and said he shot three arrows at the car, Standish said. The suspect also admitted to smoking marijuana about 45 minutes prior to shooting his bow, the officer said.
Officers recovered two arrows from the scene and also discovered an unloaded handgun in a planter, as well as a shell casing. The gun’s magazine was found among Leber’s belongings; he said he had not fired it that evening.
