An Idaho man was being held without bail Thursday, suspected of gunning down a Paonia couple on whose property he formerly resided.
Michael Arnold, 69, and Donna Gallegos, 65, were found dead at their Black Bridge Road home on Feb. 4. They sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
Wednesday, Mark B. Burns, 65, was arrested in Salmon, Idaho, on a Delta County warrant alleging two counts of first-degree murder; two counts of aggravated robber; first-degree burglary and felony menacing.
Burns was flown back to Colorado on Thursday and booked into the Delta County Jail on the warrant.
A court date is pending; a bond could be set once Burns appears before a judge. Formal charges have not been filed.
Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor confirmed the arrest Thursday afternoon, as Burns was being flown back to Colorado from Salmon.
Taylor could not comment as to what specifically pointed to Burns, but said he had lived on the Black Bridge property for a period.
“Through some really excellent investigation, we were able to tie Burns to the murders,” he said. “We feel we have a motive. I’m not free to release it as this point. Our main concern right now is that we gather enough information and evidence so the district attorney will have something to work with and get a conviction.”
Taylor later said robbery is alleged because Burns took items from the Arnold and Gallegos home; he did not specify what was taken, or specify whether robbery was the motive.
Taylor’s investigators, with law enforcement from Lemhi County, Idaho; Salmon; the Idaho State Police; Colorado Bureau of Investigation and federal agencies served a search warrant Wednesday at Burns’ current place of residence.
Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner referred all questions to the DCSO, because it is a Delta County case. A news release from Penner’s agency states the search warrant was served on a home north of Salman. “Due to the high-risk nature of the warrant, all precautions were taken to ensure the safety of the residents of Lemhi County,” the news release states.
Taylor thanked all agencies and others who helped get the case to the point of an arrest.
“This investigation is far from being over,” he said.
Arnold and Gallegos’ deaths have rattled the small community of Paonia.
“Mike Arnold and Donna Gallegos were such wonderful people and friends of ours,” said Mike Lehman, a mail carrier whose route included the Arnold/Gallegos home.
He recalled stopping by on his personal time with his family just to visit. He found the pair “warm and welcoming,” Lehman said, and when he delivered mail, he would take a few moments to talk with them, too.
“They would always ask how we were doing. We would chat about things that were going on in our lives. Mike would always offer advice about anything that I asked him about. Donna was kind of quiet, but wouldn’t hesitate to chat with you. They were the sweetest, kindest, warmest, calmest, nicest, giving people that I have ever met,” he said.
The last time Lehman spoke with the couple was a few days before their bodies were discovered. At the time, everything seemed normal; they talked about a trip Arnold and Gallegos were planning.
Now, Lehman said, he’s trying to remember whether anything seemed “off” that day.
“We, my wife and I, keep thinking about what if I would have showed up when the murders were happening,” he said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.