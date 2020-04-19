The indictment against a Grand Junction man accused of mailing threatening communications that contained lurid rape-murder fantasies should be tossed, because there is no proof a specific person was targeted, a recently filed motion argues.
Daniel A. Gallegos was federally indicted last summer for interstate communications containing threats. He allegedly mailed letters to a sheriff’s office in Florida and a police station in Seattle. These were postmarked from Grand Junction and the one mailed to Florida had the words “Delta County,” “Grand County” and “Moab” written in correction fluid on it, according to the indictment.
The writer stated: “I am currently having a lot of trouble with my homicidal ideation. I don’t know why. I’m just obsessed with murder.”
The letters speak of uncontrollable urges to harm females ages 15 to 30, and of ways in which the writer believes such crimes could be concealed.
A post script as described in the indictment warns that the letters are not a joke and: “clock’s ticking.”
Barcoding on postage stamps led the FBI to a kiosk in Grand Junction. A credit card used there to buy the stamps came back to Gallegos, who was also seen on surveillance footage making a purchase, according to information in the indictment.
The FBI alleges the letters established threatening communication that was sent across state lines, thus constituting a federal crime.
But it’s actually not clear that the letters contain threats that meet the legal standard for speech that is not protected by the First Amendment, an April 10 motion to dismiss the indictment says.
The letters, regardless of who may have sent them, do not express an intent to commit crimes against an actual person or identifiable group and no count in the indictment specifies such victims, federal public defender Matthew Belcher said in the motion. They therefore do not meet the established definition of a “true threat.”
The government can only regulate speech in certain circumstances, such as defamation, fraud or threats against specific people. Although it would be proper for a jury to determine whether the letters Gallegos allegedly wrote fall under speech that may be lawfully regulated, the courts can dismiss such charges when there is no question that speech is protected under the First Amendment, Belcher wrote in the motion.
The letters attributed to Gallegos that were received in Florida and Seattle merely express a “wish” to kidnap, rape and murder young women — a statement broad enough that it can be taken to mean any female within 15- 30-year age range specified in the letter. Who then, the motion asks, was being threatened, and where do they live?
Legal precedent favors dismissing Gallegos’ indictment, Belcher argued, pointing to a Michigan case, in which a man was charged with threatening to kidnap and injure young women.
Most of the charges were dismissed, however, in part because they did not sufficiently refer to specific targets. Only two counts were retained; these pertained to threats directed against identified individuals who lived in the defendant’s college dormitory.
Even within the 10th Circuit, where Gallegos’ case is being prosecuted, prior rulings show there needs to be specific victims for the charges to stand, Belcher wrote.
“There does not appear to be any 10th Circuit case where an alleged threat was found to be a ‘true threat,’ despite having no specific victim or a discrete, identifiable group of victims,” the motion states.
Further, the letters allegedly written by Gallegos were not sent to potential victims, but to law enforcement agencies, and they did not threaten those agencies.
The absence of a specific victim or identifiable group of victims is, by itself “fatal” to the government’s case, Belcher said: “The court has no choice but to dismiss the indictment.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.