A man possibly suffering from a mental health episode was detained after shots rang out in a Montrose mobile home park Tuesday afternoon.
According to preliminary reports, on Sept. 14, a woman inside of a home in the mobile home park, located in the 400 block of South San Juan Avenue, called a friend to report her husband was outside the home with a gun and threatening to kill people.
Police arrived and cordoned off the area, blocking traffic with their patrol units.
They determined no one had been injured in the incident.
During their response the spotted a man trying to leave the area in a vehicle. Because of the situation that had been reported, officers conducted a high-risk stop and detained the driver — the same man who had been reported as making threats, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said.
The individual had been the subject of several police contacts the week prior and mental health could be an issue, the chief said. Because of the emergency nature of the call and because a weapon was being used, the department did not deploy its mental health coresponder team.
Hall said the man was cooperative. He reportedly said he thought people had been following him, so he got a gun.
Police recovered a firearm and casings from in front of a mobile home in the park on South San Juan Avenue, Hall said.
The man was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangerment, prohibited use of a weapon, DUI and having an open container of alcohol. Formal charges have not been filed.
“This is another example of how things (can) escalate. Nobody was hurt in this situation,” Hall said.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the response and also with providing translation services.
During initial police response, residents in the area were notified by reverse emergency calls to stay inside. That alert was lifted after the arrest.
Tuesday’s shooting was the second reported in 24 hours.
Police are also investigating shots fired on East Locust Road on Monday night, Sept. 13, although Hall said this incident is not thought to be connected to Tuesday’s. Preliminary information is that two people may have been involved.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and seniorwriter. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.