A young girl was allegedly subjected to repeated sexual abuse before coming forward and prompting an investigation.

The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect, Alexander J. Warren, 25, on a warrant Feb. 13. He was detained on suspicion of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust over a child under 15, as a pattern of abuse.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

