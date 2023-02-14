A young girl was allegedly subjected to repeated sexual abuse before coming forward and prompting an investigation.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect, Alexander J. Warren, 25, on a warrant Feb. 13. He was detained on suspicion of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust over a child under 15, as a pattern of abuse.
Formal charges have not been filed. These are due by Feb. 23. Warren was advised Tuesday and his bond was kept at $60,000, cash-only, according to Montrose Combined Court records.
Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Charles Searcy alleged in the arrest warrant that Warren had sexually assaulted the child in a “hideout” near his mother’s house and also in a camper. The child indicated to a forensic interviewer that she had been about 4 or 5 when the alleged abuse began.
The child told the interviewer that she was instructed not to tell her mother and that at one point, Warren “told her that her mother is who told him to do it to her and she couldn’t tell her mom,” Searcy wrote.
No one other than Warren is suspected in the case, the sheriff’s office said.
The child eventually disclosed to her parents that Warren was “doing inappropriate stuff,” the affidavit says. A forensic interview was conducted in Grand Junction Jan. 26.
Per the affidavit: When the interview asked the child to elaborate, she provided several clear details and said the abuse occurred “just repeatedly” although “some days he forgets about it and doesn’t do it.” The girl said the last time had been “a long time ago” and she did not remember exactly when, but “Alex didn’t do that to her anymore.”
A forensic medical exam then was scheduled for Feb. 10. Searcy attempted to contact Warren Feb. 9, but could not, and sought the warrant, which was signed Feb. 13.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
