A reported broad-daylight purse snatching on Sunday left an older woman injured and is prompting public warnings from police about how people can protect themselves.
Joe D. Davis, 42, is accused of coming up behind a woman — who is in her 70s and thus an at-risk adult, according to state law — at Walmart Sunday afternoon as she loaded items into her vehicle. Davis allegedly seized her purse from her and took off, with the woman in pursuit.
Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith said the woman grabbed her purse back, but by that time, Davis was in his vehicle and raced out of the lot, briefly dragging the woman along until she was able to free her hand from the bag.
According to Davis’ arrest affidavit, another woman in the parking lot told police she saw the reported victim chasing the vehicle. This witness was able to describe the male driver, as well as take a few seconds of footage with her phone, which provided a good look at the suspect vehicle, described as a white SUV.
With help from Walmart’s asset protection team, the police obtained store security camera footage showing a male approaching the older woman’s vehicle, then vanish from view before reappearing on footage and walking to a white SUV.
“It was evident” from the footage the SUV’s driver had circled the parking lot before coming to a stop near the woman with the purse, Officer Nick Gehm wrote in the affidavit.
This SUV matched the SUV later recorded by the witness. A still from the video was taken, showing a white man with a “distinct mustache,” dark cap and dark, hooded shirt.
Later, officers spotted a vehicle matching the suspect SUV in the 700 block of North Seventh Street.
Gehm and others spoke with the homeowner, who identified two people who typically used the vehicle, and who knew a family member of his.
This witness provided his own home security footage, which he said showed both of the people he knows, including one wearing a dark shirt and cap. “Yeah, that’s Joe,” he said, according to the affidavit.
Davis soon returned to the North Seventh Street address, wearing dark clothing and sporting a mustache Gehm characterized as distinctive.
When confronted with the case facts as known, Davis reportedly said he didn’t know about the Walmart matter.
“It is worth noting that Joe acted very dramatically to the news that someone had been hurt,” Gehm wrote, adding that he was not convinced. “Given his demeanor during the rest of the conversation, it came across as disingenuous and as though he was putting on an act to seem as though he was surprised.”
Davis was detained on suspicion of robbery of an at-risk person; third-degree assault of an at-risk person; theft from an at -risk person; criminal possession of a financial transaction device and criminal possession of an identifying document. He was also suspected of reckless driving and reckless endangerment.
Formal charges are due by Dec. 8. Davis’ bond was set at $1,000 after his advisement Monday afternoon.
“All the officers did an exceptional job bringing the matter to a quick resolution,” Smith said.
He considers the case disturbing, given the extreme risk the alleged victim faced.
“Given the nature of these (alleged) offenses, it’s indicative that this person had high ambition to commit serious crimes. It’s disappointing given, the area, the time of day. That’s why we’re especially grateful to the officers for the action they took,” Smith said.
He said the woman was evaluated on scene and did not require further care — “100% lucky,” as he put it.
However, she bled “extensively” from a cut to her head, and Gehm advised her to inform police if she ended up going to the hospital.
“We are all very fortunate this did not turn out worse and we’re very, very grateful she’s OK,” Smith said.
Smith reminds the public to be vigilant and aware of surroundings.
Keep valuables stored out of sight in your vehicle, if you cannot keep them at home. That includes wrapped gifts and loose change, which can serve as invitations. Lock your car doors (and homes). When shopping, do not display large amounts of cash.
Essentially, do what you can to make yourself less of a target, as some thefts are driven by opportunity.
“Obviously, cases like this are going to be concerning for people to hear about. Fortunately, they’re not real common here in Montrose. We don’t have a lot of robberies that occur in daylight hours,” Smith said.
“Having said that, it’s always worth folks being aware of their surroundings and, especially as we near the holidays, making certain they don’t have valuables left in unlocked vehicles.”
