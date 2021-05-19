A Montrose man allegedly dumped acetone onto the floor of a home he was visiting Monday and touched a cigarette or butane torch-type lighter to the puddle of flammable liquid, igniting a small fire at the foot of a sleeping woman’s bed.
Jeremiah Banuelos, who turns 35 today, is accused of first-degree arson and reckless endangerment. Formal charges are pending. His bail upon arrest was $60,000; Banuelos was set to go before a judge this afternoon, at which time bond could be adjusted.
“His conduct created a substantial risk of serious bodily injury to another person,” Montrose Police Cmdr. Tim Cox alleged Tuesday. “ … The whole house could’ve caught fire. There were several other people sleeping in the house. The been fully engulfed in minutes. Luckily, that did not occur.”
The police were summoned to the 700 block of North Uncompahgre Avenue Monday evening on reports that Banuelos, according to what dispatchers aired, “is trying to set the house on fire. He put acetone (down) and lit it. They put the fire out; he won’t leave. Jeremiah is acting very off-the-wall.”
When police arrived, the fire had been put out, reportedly by the man who called police, whose feet and legs caught fire when he stomped out 2-feet-high flames, Banuelos’ arrest affidavit says. The homeowner later told police she had snuffed the flames with a blanket.
The witness said he was not injured when his feet caught fire. He alleged Banuelos had poured acetone (a substance used in nail polish remover and as a paint thinner) onto the floor and lit it.
After several knocks, a woman living in the home came to the door. She reportedly told Sgt. Jason English Jeremiah was “a pyro” and that she had wakened to find him near the foot of her bed, lighting a fire on the floor.
Banuelos was at her home because a family member had dropped him off earlier and asked the woman to take care of him, per the affidavit, which said the woman also reported Banuelos was on medication for “unknown mental issues.”
The woman allowed police to come inside, where they found a trail of acetone from her bedroom, across the kitchen, and into a sink; English could tell by the smell it was acetone and further, he located an empty can of the liquid.
Beneath a bunk bed, crouched down against the wall, English found Banuelos, who obeyed when he was told to come out.
But interviewing Banuelos did not shed much light on what happened. English wrote that Banuelos appeared highly agitated and was not makings sense. He allegedly stated “something to the effect of” that he shouldn’t have been messing around with fire and that it had just been “a little cigarette action.”
Banuelos allegedly admitted to uncapping the acetone and pouring or spilling it. English further alleged Banuelos admitted to setting fire fire but also said “much of the conversation with Jeremiah did not make complete sense.”
Once in custody, Banuelos said “It was a little spark, a little match that rolled up, that started a little flame, it rolled off,” according to the affidavit. “He began speaking incoherent utterances,” English said in the document.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
