A party guest who stayed the night at a Montrose home is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl who was also staying at the residence.
Montrose County Sheriff’s Investigator Dustin Harlow wrote in Alfonso Gonzalez-Guerrero’s arrest warrant that he was concerned the suspect might have been taking pictures to keep as “trophies.”
Gonzalez-Guerrero, 36, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant alleging sexual assault on a child. Formal charges have not been filed; these are due by Sept. 10. He remained jailed Wednesday afternoon, in lieu of a $60,000 bond, according to Montrose County Jail records.
Gonzalez-Guerrero spent time the evening of Aug. 15, drinking with friends at a home in Montrose County. He was invited to spend the night on the sofa.
However, early Aug. 16, the child’s mother was awakened by her daughter screaming, which she at first disregarded, thinking the child was just having a nightmare.
The girl came to her parents’ room a short time later and told them she had wakened to Gonzalez-Guerrero pulling her clothing up to expose her, and touched her buttocks, an arrest affidavit alleges.
During a forensic interview later that morning, the child alleged Gonzalez-Guerrero had a cell phone in his hand, “with the camera flash illuminated continuously” as he pulled up her clothing to expose her.
“ …. suspects in these types of incidents frequently photograph, record or keep a ‘trophy’ of the incident. With the advances in cellular phone technology, these types of ‘trophies’ are more and more often images and moving videos,” Harlow wrote.
He also developed information indicating Gonzalez-Guerrero might have the opportunity to flee the country and so, sought and obtained the arrest warrant.
