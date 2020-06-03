A Ridgway man was arrested Monday on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child.
Formal charges against Richard John Karl are pending.
According to preliminary information from prosecutors, Karl, 56, was apprehended following a tip that was funneled from the social media site Tumblr, to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children.
A search warrant was served at the same time as the arrest by the Ouray County Sheriff’s Office; that document was sealed and specific information about the allegations was not available as of Wednesday morning.
Karl was held without bond prior to his advisement, which was set for Wednesday afternoon.
