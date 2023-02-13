A multi-agency sting operation led to the arrest of a Montrose man, who is accused of arranging to pay for sex acts with minors.

Samuel J. Arellano, 18, was arrested Feb. 9 on suspicion of soliciting child prostitution and low-level marijuana offenses.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

