A multi-agency sting operation led to the arrest of a Montrose man, who is accused of arranging to pay for sex acts with minors.
Samuel J. Arellano, 18, was arrested Feb. 9 on suspicion of soliciting child prostitution and low-level marijuana offenses.
He is free on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond. Formal charges are due Feb. 23. Court records did not show an attorney for Arellano.
Arellano was arrested as part of an undercover, proactive investigation to prevent human trafficking by identifying and arresting people seeking to solicit minors for commercial sex and to further the crime of human trafficking. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation led the operation, with assistance from analysts on Homeland Security Investigations’ Colorado Cyber Guardian Task Force, the Montrose Police Department, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office.
Arellano allegedly responded to an ad undercover operatives placed on a website known by law enforcement as one that is used by human traffickers and their customers. Arellano’s was the only local arrest made in the sting op.
Arellano allegedly began responding to the ad on Feb. 8. His arrest affidavit alleges Arellano communicated with an undercover agent and arranged to pay $300 for sex acts with a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old girl. Communications as rendered in the affidavit show multiple texts between the suspect and the agent as a meet-up was arranged. The phone number associated with the communications belonged to Arellano, his arrest affidavit says.
According to the document, Arellano showed up near the designated meeting place and texted the agent “I’m here.” A female agent went to meet him, but did not make contact, so she returned to a nearby hotel. Meanwhile, officers working surveillance spotted a truck in a nearby parking lot and determined the man behind the wheel matched Arellano’s driver’s license photo. They watched the driver pull into the lot of a nearby restaurant and begin using his phone.
The undercover agent received a call from Arellano’s number, according to the affidavit. He allegedly told the agent he wanted oral sex, to which the agent replied: “That’s the 14-year-old” and Arellano reportedly said “yeah,” before they went on to discuss details, agreeing to $75 for the act, without a condom.
However, when the agent went to meet him, he didn’t show, but shortly texted her that he was “here” and what vehicle he was in, the affidavit alleges.
Officers watched the same truck leave the restaurant and pulled him over.
Arellano voluntarily spoke with Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Sarah Belcher after being advised of his rights. He allegedly admitted to arranging to have sex with a girl and stated she was 14, but said, although he knew it was illegal, “he did not intend to actually do it.” Per the affidavit, he later also said he didn’t really believe the girl was 14.
Belcher asked why he’d gone to the meeting site if he did not intend to follow through. Arellano allegedly responded “there was no point.”
Other information placed Arellano at both restaurants where surveillance had seen him, according to the affidavit, although he said he was just getting food for himself and his family.
Officers also found marijuana in his vehicle, which, because Arellano is not 21, he cannot legally possess.
According to state law, simply affording a person the opportunity to commit a crime is not entrapment, even if “representations or inducements” are made to overcome his or her fear of getting caught.
If a person can demonstrate he or she wouldn’t have committed a crime, were it not for inducement, and that the methods used to gather evidence for prosecution of a crime created a substantial risk that he or she would engage in the crime, then entrapment could be available as a defense.