A Montrose man accused of stabbing and pouring gasoline over a wheelchair-using amputee said Monday he “blacked out” after breaking a two-year stretch of sobriety.
William Fritz, 55, was ordered held on a $100,000 bond, after prosecutors said he posed a danger to the community.
Fritz was arrested Nov. 15 on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder (heat of passion) and first-degree assault. The latter allegation includes the accusation that he acted against an at-risk adult, thereby committing a class-2 felony.
Formal charges are due Dec. 4.
According to Fritz’s arrest affidavit, a woman in the mobile home park on South San Juan Avenue heard a disturbance outside, just after 8 p.m. Nov. 15 and when she went out, saw a 56-year-old wheelchair user being attacked. The woman would later tell police, initially, that Fritz was the culprit although she later was not as sure.
Panicked, the woman raced over to stop the attack, then attempted to render aid. She also ran to another neighbor to get something to use as a tourniquet.
The 56-year-old man apparently suffered cuts to his arms, nearly had his finger severed, and may have been struck with a golf club. Fritz allegedly poured gas on the man, who later told police Fritz attempted to set him on fire.
Police responding to the scene found the woman covered with blood, frantic, and trying to render aid to the injured man, who “was bleeding profusely,” a report cited in the affidavit said.
When paramedics arrived, they had to apply a second tourniquet to the man’s heavily bleeding arm. They noted cuts to the man’s wrist, fingers, a head wound and punctures in his calf, as well as some kind of head wound, and police later found the head of a golf club under his wheelchair.
The man said “It was Bill,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Montrose Police Officer Hank Suppes knew where Fritz lived and with other officers, went to his mobile home. Through the window, they saw him shirtless in a bedroom, being tended to by a woman, a friend of Fritz’s.
The woman came out when asked and Fritz made his way to the living room. As he did so, Suppes noticed a rifle nearby, which he secured before speaking to Fritz and his friend.
Fritz reportedly said the injured man had attacked him, after he confronted him about “abusing” his “very close friend” and for “putting needles in her arm.”
Fritz claimed the other man “leapt from his wheelchair, although (man) has only one leg, and struck him,” Suppes wrote.
“I asked how (man) had sustained so many injuries, been covered in blood and how he was covered in gasoline. William stated he did not know but knew there was a gas container next to (man),” Suppes further wrote.
The officer in the document noted Fritz reeked of gasoline.
Police later found a gas-soaked shirt in the home where Fritz was located, supplemental reports say. They also found several knives in the home, including a small folding knife and a large butcher knife next to a chair in the living room. They further found the shaft of a golf club, with its head broken off.
Fritz was advised Monday of the allegations against him. A conviction for attempted second-degree murder can carry between two and eight years in prison and up to double that if aggravating circumstances are found. A first-degree assault conviction can bring up to 16 years in prison.
Prosecutors argued for a high bond, saying Fritz violently attacked a disabled person and presents a high risk to others.
“I am 100 percent disabled myself,” Fritz said.
He did not ask for a specific bond amount, but said he has lived in Montrose for six years and has been helping care for his mother. Fritz spoke of his battle with alcoholism and said he could not really explain why, after 2.5 years of sobriety, he had taken up a drink.
“I don’t know what got me to turn to alcohol that night,” Fritz said. He then alleged the injured man had been sticking his friend with needles.
“I blacked out and I have no recollection. I will continue to be sober,” Fritz said.
Montrose County Judge Ben Morris took note of the serious nature of the allegations and the risk to public safety. “The facts are concerning,” he said, finding a$100,000 bond appropriate.
Fritz is to return to court Dec. 5. A defense attorney, once appointed, can seek a hearing for bond modification.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
