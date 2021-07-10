Man allegedly bombards women with nude photos and messages; Ouray undersheriff fears there are more victims

A Ridgway man allegedly victimized at least seven women over a lengthy period by sending unwelcome messages and/or nude photos through social media, Ouray County Undersheriff Tammy Stroup said.
She suspects there are more women out there who have been subjected to the unwanted attentions of Neill Chismire, 31, who, she said, admitted the alleged conduct and explained it as “kind of like an addiction.”
“After an interview, he told me he had been doing this for over two years. He’s messaged over 200 women. Whether he sent pictures to all of them, he could not tell me, but he’s been doing it for a while,” Stroup said Friday.
Chismire, now free on bail, was arrested on a warrant earlier this week. He is suspected of indecent exposure and harassment, both misdemeanors. Formal charges are pending and he is innocent until proven guilty.
It was not clear whether he had retained an attorney.
Stroup began investigating as social media posts from women complained of receiving unsolicited nudes and reported that he persisted even after being explicitly and forcefully told to stop.
According to Chismire’s arrest affidavit, Stroup in May learned of an inappropriate photo allegedly being sent to a person who ultimately did not want to pursue charges.
The undersheriff later learned about a Facebook post from a woman asking if others had issues with receiving random pictures from Chismire, including nude photos. The woman asked for copies of social media messages others might have received from Chismire of a similar nature “because I’m going to go ahead and go to the police department.”
Stroup saw that several women responded with similar allegations. She viewed the messages, allegedly from Chismire, that they shared.
“I noted that Neill started every conversation with each female party with: ‘U are a very beautiful looking woman’ then waited for a reply or sent a photo of himself. … I could see most, if not all of the women, told him to stop or blocked him,” Stroup wrote in the affidavit.
The woman who started the Facebook thread told Stroup she’d told Chismire to “(expletive) off” after he messaged her, and that she knew he was contacting other females, the document goes on to say.
Initially, Chismire said he was sorry, but then allegedly sent the complaining witness a nude photo displaying his state of arousal.
Facebook approved Stroup’s request for evidence preservation on Chismire’s account and she began contacting other possible victims, one of whom told her Chismire’s alleged conduct was “creepy and disgusting.”
Stroup in the document noted “all the female parties I spoke with felt very uncomfortable with what Neill had (allegedly) sent them and have told him to stop, or blocked him” and that they were concerned about there being other possible victims.
Before obtaining the arrest warrant, Stroup attempted to contact Chismire through his work and by phone. She also attempted to serve him a summons at his home, but he did not answer the door.
A judge signed the arrest warrant July 1.
Chismire spoke willingly once in custody, and after being advised of his rights, Stroup said Friday.
“He was very forthcoming with me and honest. … That makes it easier on victims to not have to fight as hard when he can be honest about what he’s done,” she said.
Again, Chismire has not been charged formally and has not entered a plea in the case.
Stroup said he was the subject of two harassment reports to the Montrose Police Department some years ago, but nothing came of those, and Chismire has no prior criminal record.
Stroup wants other women to come forward if they have received an objectionable message or photo from Chismire.
“On his own admission, he is telling me of over 200 women that he tried to contact,” she said, but again stressed Chismire did not send photos to all of them.
“ … I just want them to reach out to me so I can get them some peace of mind.”
Contact Stroup directly at the Ouray County Sheriff’s Office, 970-325-7272.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
