A Montrose man is in custody, accused of stabbing another man multiple times earlier this week, police said.
Mesa County deputies and the Grand Junction Police Department arrested Andrew Valencia Wednesday there on a local warrant alleging first-degree assault and menacing, Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith said.
Formal charges are pending.
Monday night, the MPD responded to a downtown business on a report of a stabbing; they quickly discovered the incident had taken place at a parking lot nearby in the 1000 block of South Cascade Avenue.
Officers were also called to Montrose Memorial Hospital for a male with what was reported as multiple stab wounds. Smith confirmed the individual had been stabbed more than once; the man is expected to recover.
At the scene on Cascade, officers found evidence of an altercation and cordoned off the scene. Through video surveillance and statements collected, they identified Valencia as the suspect and issued a warrant. They also developed information that Valencia was in the Grand Junction area. Authorities there then assisted in locating and arresting him.
Valencia at last report remained jailed in Mesa County. A court date here was not immediately available.
