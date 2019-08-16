A man accused of sexually assaulting a child locked himself in his bathroom and took several pills after he was confronted with the allegations, court documents say.
Thomas Lee Douglas Johnson, 40, emphatically denied the allegations, according to his arrest affidavit.
He was booked into jail Tuesday on suspicion of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, and on suspicion of child abuse. He remained in custody in lieu of a $60,000 bond Thursday.
Formal charges are due Aug. 29.
A child visiting Johnson on or about Aug. 8 later told an adult she “needed a good shower” because Johnson had touched her in a way that “hurt real bad” and made her touch his penis, the affidavit alleges. The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office also alleges in the affidavit that Johnson touched his penis to the child’s closed mouth.
Investigators interviewed the child at the Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center and collected evidence, including evidence from a forensic sexual assault examination.
A woman living in Johnson’s home told MCSO Investigator Dustin Harlow she had received a phone call from the child’s mother, who told her what the child said. When she told Johnson about it, she said Johnson responded by saying he “would never do anything like that,” then proceeded to take a large amount of pills and locked himself in the bathroom,” per Harlow.
Johnson would not come out of the bathroom, prompting the woman to call 911. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
During an interview Tuesday, the woman told Harlow that Johnson had leapt out of bed Aug. 8 and began running around the house while continuing to say he would never do such a thing. She said Johnson told her he was “going to end it.”
Harlow obtained an arrest warrant for Johnson, which was served late Tuesday afternoon at the hospital.
