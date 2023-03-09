Man charged with 20 counts of child sexual exploitation

Shad Valdez (DCSO)

A Delta County man has been charged with multiple counts related to the alleged possession of sexually exploitative material depicting children.

Shad A. Valdez, 41, is accused of having on his phone multiple images that appeared to detectives to depict underaged people who were nude, nearly nude, or posed suggestively.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

