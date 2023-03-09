Man charged with 20 counts of child sexual exploitation

A Delta County man has been charged with multiple counts related to the alleged possession of sexually exploitative material depicting children.
Shad A. Valdez, 41, is accused of having on his phone multiple images that appeared to detectives to depict underaged people who were nude, nearly nude, or posed suggestively.
Valdez was charged on Feb. 21 with 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, each a class-5 felony, for offenses alleged to have occurred between Nov. 10 - 29, 2022. Each count accuses him of illegally accessing, with the intent to view, or viewing, possessing, or controlling “any sexually exploitative material for any purpose.”
Valdez is represented by the public defender’s office. The attorney assigned to his case could not immediately offer comment Wednesday.
The Delta Police Department began investigating Nov. 29, 2022, when a local pastor texted DPD Detective Alexander Copp to say he’d received concerning information that he needed to share. The pastor told Copp he’d spoken to a woman who had information Valdez allegedly possessed child pornography, Valdez’s arrest affidavit says.
Copp then interviewed the woman, who alleged finding pornographic images on Valdez’s phone. Because she had purchased the phone, she had access to it. She was concerned he had used her own phone to possibly download some of the images, although, Copp wrote, a later check of her phone did not find child pornography.
When Copp spoke with the woman, she showed him nude photos of children who appeared to be between 6 and 10 years old (from the phone alleged to be Valdez's), Copp wrote, which apparently came through a specific website. The phone also reportedly contained several selfies of Valdez.
The woman gave Copp that phone, which the officer secured and took as evidence. The woman also provided the phone’s password, which unlocked the device.
According to Copp, the reporting party also admitted being angry Valdez was apparently receiving sexual messages and photos from another woman and that she had changed one of Valdez’s background photos to a person in jail; however, she denied manipulating any other photos.
Copp then set about interviewing other people the woman had brought to his attention. One of them alleged children were frightened of Valdez and that she feared abuse.
On Nov. 30, the first witness again spoke to Copp, along with another woman who reported having seen images of nude children on the phone. “ … both said they were disgusted with the images and did not wish to observe more,” the detective wrote.
The first witness also alleged Valdez had expressed desire to sexually abuse children in the past, and that Valdez had, without her permission, signed her up to several websites stating a desire for deviant sexual relationships. There was also a Facebook account soliciting a relationship that used her photo, but which she did not create, Copp wrote.
At one point, the witness said she had deleted pornographic pictures Valdez had allegedly put on her phone and she asked if she could do a factory reset on the device. “I said no as I did not want her to tamper with the evidence,” Copp wrote, and the witness agreed.
The woman also voluntarily turned over her phone on Dec. 1, as well as its box and the box for Valdez’s. She signed a consent to search form for her device.
The witness also sent Copp an email of several text messages between her phones and what she represented as Valdez’s. These reportedly included multiple pictures and memes of a sexual nature.
Copp obtained a search warrant for Valdez’s phone, reporting that he found explicit photos of children, many of which were found amid other types of pornography that is legal. Copp also searched Valdez’s social media accounts and apps, finding some linked to his phone that allegedly distributed “sexually explicit material involving children.”
On Dec. 2, the main witness alleged Valdez had assaulted her; Copp obtained an arrest warrant on that basis a few days later.
As part of his investigation, Copp later spoke to a man who insisted Valdez had not assaulted the woman and who also denied other information the main witness had supplied.
Yet another person whose name the witness provided contacted Copp and denied information the woman had provided about Valdez allegedly abusing her. She also denied allegations about having been kidnapped and assaulted. “(She) said that the abduction did not occur,” Copp wrote.
On Dec. 5, in following up with the primary witness, Copp asked if he could search her phone manually and forensically (via an examiner in Mesa County). The woman again agreed and signed a new consent form.
Copp’s search did not find any pictures related to child pornography on the woman’s phone; just photos of a nature she said would be there, and which are legal to have.
After receiving the forensic results, Copp noted about 52,000 pictures between the two phones; several dozen on Valdez’s “involved what appeared to be children under 18.” He again stated he did not find anything having to do with child pornography on the woman’s phone. The detective noted further searches of both phones were needed.
Copp on Jan. 16 compiled a list of probable or possible child pornography, finding 72 he deemed “probable” as depicting someone under 18 with exposed intimate body parts, or being in folders with images of legal pornography.
Copp on Feb. 8 paid a visit to Valdez at the Delta County Jail. After being advised of his rights, Valdez said he would like to speak with an attorney.
According to Delta jail records, Valdez remained in custody Wednesday, in lieu of a $25,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing is set for March 31.
Valdez is also charged in two misdemeanor cases from 2022.
According to Delta court records, he is charged with third-degree assault as an act of domestic violence and in a second case, with DUI after two prior DUIs, driving under restraint and negligent, non-injury child abuse. Court is set for March 31 in those cases, as well.
Valdez’s criminal history available through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation shows an alcohol-related driving under restraint case from 2018 as the most recent one prior to the current charges.
This record shows older convictions for trespassing, harassment, felony menacing, parole violation and third-degree assault.