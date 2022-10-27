A Montrose man who last year harassed the mayor of Montrose by phone is now accused of a similar offense.
Mark Berry allegedly targeted a former Montrose County judge who had presided over past cases involving him. He was arrested Oct. 15 on suspicion of retaliation against a judge and was charged formally on Thursday with that offense, according to Montrose Combined Court records.
According to Berry’s arrest affidavit, law enforcement dispatchers reported that Berry had called several times Oct. 15 and allegedly stated in obscene language that he was going to “hurt” former judge Ben Morris, whom he labeled “a criminal.”
Morris served on the county court bench for about a decade before retiring to rejoin the Montrose city attorney’s office.
Berry allegedly also said he was going to get a gun and start shooting “terrorists.”
Montrose Police Sgt. Jason English reached Berry by phone. According to English’s report, Berry eventually divulged he had been arrested several times and that Morris, while judge in his case, “charged him money, causing turmoil in his life.”
When dispatch forwarded calls from Berry directly to English, Berry reportedly began leaving him voicemails about land being stolen from him and that “domestic terrorists” were trying to kill him.
English went by Berry’s home, but could not find him; Berry, he said, later called into dispatch to complain there were police at his house without a warrant.
Further phone calls to Berry were fruitless, because Berry would interrupt English, yell and hang up, the affidavit also says.
English ultimately contacted Berry as the man pedaled his bike down Main Street. At that time, Berry “began making biblical statements” but never directly spoke about his comments to dispatch.
Berry was held on a $15,000 bond and remained in custody Thursday, according to jail records.
Berry was last year accused of retaliation against and elected official over phone calls he made to then-Mayor Doug Glaspell; he ultimately pleaded guilty to misdemeanor telephone harassment and was sentenced to time already served (17 days).
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
