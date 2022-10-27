A Montrose man who last year harassed the mayor of Montrose by phone is now accused of a similar offense.

Mark Berry allegedly targeted a former Montrose County judge who had presided over past cases involving him. He was arrested Oct. 15 on suspicion of retaliation against a judge and was charged formally on Thursday with that offense, according to Montrose Combined Court records.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

